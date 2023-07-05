Conor McMenamin: St Mirren announce signing of Glentoran winger

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week, Conor McMenamin is a St Mirren player.

The Scottish Premier League club officially announced the arrival of the Glentoran star at 3pm, ending the long-drawn out transfer saga.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the fee includes a down payment of £125k with a further £75k in add-ons available should McMenamin succeed in Paisley. £30k of the transfer fee will go to Glentoran’s transfer rivals Cliftonville, who included a sell-on fee in the deal that took the winger from Solitude to the The Oval in 2021.

Glentoran knocked back two previous bids from the Scottish Premiership side managed by former Northern Ireland midfielder Stephen Robinson. But despite threatening to move onto other targets the Saints have come up with a financial package the Glens can accept.

The former Cliftonville player knew that at the age of 27 this was his last opportunity to make an impact in the full-time game across the water and he made his feelings known to the Glens.

McMenamin, who scored 43 goals in 114 games for the Glens, has won six international caps after making his debut last summer and this move will be welcomed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

He won his fifth and sixth caps coming off the bench and impressing in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeats by Denmark and Kazakhstan last month.

The Paisley side are looking to kick-on from last season’s top six finish and push for European football, making it an exciting challenge for the Downpatrick man.