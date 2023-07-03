Conor McMenamin to St Mirren is off after Buddies fall well short of Glentoran's £150k price tag

A deal for Glentoran's star winger Conor McMenamin to join Scottish Premiership side St Mirren is no longer on the table

Conor McMenamin’s dreams of playing cross-channel football have been dashed after St Mirren failed to stump up the cash before a Glentoran deadline on Monday afternoon.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Scottish Premiership club, managed by former Northern Ireland midfielder and coach Stephen Robinson, failed to come close to the Glens’ valuation of £150,000 for the 27-year-old. This was after three previous bids were also rejected.

St Mirren’s final proposal – including add-ons – was at least £50,000 shy of Glentoran’s required amount.

As revealed in Sunday Life Sport, Irish Premiership champions Larne made an offer for McMenamin last week that would have been worth £125,000 including add-ons.

However, the Glens will not sell to a rival Irish League side and won’t offload the winger to St Mirren for the figure offered.

Glentoran chiefs informed their Saints counterparts on Monday morning that they had until 3pm to return with an improved offer, but that never materialised.

It has left McMenamin, who has one year remaining on his Oval contract, concerned that he may not get his switch across the water this summer, as there are no other bids coming in from teams in either England or Scotland.

McMenamin was given an extra 10 days off after international duty with Northern Ireland but returned to training on Monday morning with the Glens.

This came after a frank exchange with Glentoran owner Ali Pour last week, during which the player made it clear he wanted the move to St Mirren, while Pour countered that he would not be pressured into accepting a deal he feels falls way short of the club’s valuation.

Glentoran are in European action next Thursday night when they start their Europa Conference League campaign in Malta against Gzira United. McMenamin is currently in Warren Feeney’s squad for the match.

Sources insist they do not want to stand in the way of McMenamin’s desire to ply his trade across the water, but they will not let their playing asset leave unless what they consider to be a realistic offer is made.

McMenamin has been a star at The BetMcLean Oval since arriving from Cliftonville three years ago, earning himself six call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad.

The Downpatrick man made the international step up with ease, which underpins Glentoran’s view that he is worth £150,000 minimum.

It remains to be seen if Robinson can yet find the funds, but the Buddies boss has already said he will look elsewhere.

“That happens in football, you make offers and they get turned down,” said Robinson after St Mirren were held to a goalless draw against the Glens last week.

“Conor was one that we were interested in but the offer has been turned down, so we move on.”