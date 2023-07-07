Conor McMenamin: Transfer of twists and turns but right result

Numbers add up for both teams as McMenamin agrees to wages cut

The Conor McMenamin transfer saga became the story of one man’s ambition, one club’s demand for adequate financial compensation and another’s persistence.

It may have taken several weeks, but the Northern Ireland winger’s call for a chance to prove himself at a higher level has been listened to by the east Belfast institution he has served with pride and distinction.

It was his performances in green, red and black that earned international recognition — and now this move to the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren.

Such was his hunger to make the deal happen, the 27-year-old even made financial sacrifices to keep his hopes of a transfer alive.

For Irish League players the wrong side of 25, this deal for McMenamin is a reminder that full-time cross-water dreams can happen well beyond teenage years.

The former Cliftonville ace was frustrated when negotiations dragged on and bids were knocked back, but the right outcome for all parties has been secured.

While it’s understandable that the buying club eyed a bargain acquisition, a £75,000 bid with add-ons was considered disrespectful and rightly dismissed.

A £100,000 bid with add-ons still didn’t hit the back of the net.

Saints Vice-Chairman Jim Gillespie and the Glens were both becoming frustrated, with the Oval outfit insisting that the league’s best player and a Northern Ireland international was worth closer to £200,000.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson suggested the club would “move on” after Marcus Kane’s testimonial but both sides remained prepared to do a deal if the figures were right.

Although St Mirren chased and recruited other targets, McMenamin very much remained on their radar.

Ali Pour

Glentoran owner Ali Pour explained the club’s position and why he felt those offers were not acceptable for McMenamin, who insisted on a switch knowing this could be his last opportunity to play at a higher level.

Larne entered the race with a bid of £125,000 plus add-ons, but it was never going to succeed.

The Glens made it clear they would not sell to a Premiership rival and McMenamin’s desire to join the Saints never wavered.

The Invermen, ironically, want £300,000 for striker Lee Bonis but there is no indication a club is prepared to cough up that fee.

Larne’s interest in the player set a few alarm bells ringing in the Glens boardroom and there was a realisation that a nightmare scenario had to be avoided.

Glentoran’s hierarchy recognised they had a player who wanted a deal to be agreed, and a Saints bid of £125,000 plus £75,000 in add-ons was deemed enough to end the tug of war.

£30,000 of the transfer fee will go to Cliftonville, who included a sell-on clause in the deal that took the winger from Solitude to The BetMcLean Oval in 2021.

Knowing the Reds were due a cut of the price made the Glens even more determined to enhance the financial package.

Robinson also revealed that the player’s agent Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie sacrificed an agency fee and McMenamin agreed to a smaller pay packet.

It was an indication of the forward’s determination to make the move happen.

With the terms agreed between the clubs, McMenamin travelled to Scotland on Wednesday night and has now signed a two-year contract, with an option on a third season.

When the former Warrenpoint Town man was out of the Glentoran fold, they weren’t the same team.

After scoring nine goals in 14 league games, including braces against Larne and Dungannon Swifts, a broken metatarsal last winter slammed the breaks on his and the Glens’ progress.

McMenamin was forced off against Cliftonville on November 20 and the 23-time top-flight champions would lose five of their next six league games, also exiting the BetMcLean Cup with a defeat by Linfield.

He has taken the move from part-time to full-time football in his stride, and Glentoran gave him the platform to become the league’s best player.

Northern Ireland coach O’Carroll has watched him blossom on the international stage — and the former Crusaders and Cliftonville frontman had no doubts that he could give the Saints a creative spark.

Following all the tension of discussions, St Mirren said: “We’d like to thank Glentoran for their professionalism in getting the deal done.”

McMenamin, who scored 44 goals in 114 games over two spells for the Glens and won six international caps, is now relieved the talking is over.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” emphasised the Downpatrick man, who in his second stint at The Oval scored 42 goals in 91 games and was voted Glentoran Player Of The Year by the Glentoran supporters for the 2021-22 campaign.

“It’s been a long few weeks back and forth, and I’m really happy to have it over the line. I can’t wait to get going.

“The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play.

“He knows my strengths, and I’m going to try and bring my strengths to the team.”

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Robinson said: “In certain games last year, we lacked a wee bit of brilliance where someone can score out of nothing.

“We’re hopeful he’s the little spark you need sometimes in games like that.

“We’re excited to have him. He’s arguably been the best player in the NIFL for two or three seasons now and was highly sought after.

“We’ve signed a very good footballer that can play in numerous positions.

“He can play right through the middle, as a wing-back and in behind the striker, so we’ve got a really versatile player who can score goals and create chances.”

Glentoran announced news of the transfer with “mixed feelings”.

They know exactly how valuable an asset they are losing.