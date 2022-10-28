Conor McMenamin weaves his magic as Glentoran thrash Larne to fire title statement and take over top spot in Irish Premiership

Danske Bank Premiership

When the Danske Bank Premiership’s top two clubs met at the bouncing BetMcLean Oval last night, it was Mick McDermott’s Glentoran who took over the top of the table slot with a 4-0 victory over Larne.

Both the Glens and Larne approached the game with an unbeaten record — they had won their previous EIGHT games respectively and ‘the battle of the giants’ tag certainly lived up to its pre-match billing.

It was the class of Conor McMenamin that tilted the tie in favour of the home team, who were given a rousing ovation at the finish by their adoring fans.

Northern Ireland ace McMenamin grabbed a delightful double and turned provider for Jay Donnelly and then Danny Purkis to seal the deal after the break.

The victory took the vibrant east Belfast side two points clear at the top — and they still have played one game fewer than their rivals. This was certainly a statement of title intent.

It’s been well documented that Glentoran haven’t had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009 — but that could well change come the end of April.

Incredibly, McDermott’s boys haven’t conceded a goal since the second game of the season — a 3-1 win over Crusaders way back in mid-August.

McDermott made only one change to the team that won at Newry City last time out, drafting in James Singleton for injured skipper Marcus Kane.

Larne chief Tiernan Lynch, buoyed by his team’s impressive win over title holders Linfield last week, was also forced into a reshape. Jeff Hughes and Daniel Kearns were brought in for the injured Aaron Donnelly and Mark Randall.

It was Larne who had the first sniff at goal, with Kearns looping in a corner-kick from the left which was met by Leroy Millar, but his goalward header rebounded off the head of defender Paddy McClean.

But it was the home fans who were celebrating on 10 minutes after McMenamin’s fortuitous effort. Ben Doherty impeded Shay McCartan wide on the right and, when the Northern Ireland international whipped in the free-kick, it sneaked into the net at the back post — much to the embarrassment of goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, who will not be rushing to press the replay button.

The Glens threatened again just before the half-hour. McMenamin displayed a little piece of magic on the right, side-stepping past Hughes before picking out Singleton at the back post, but the former Glenavon man’s header was cleared from under the crossbar by Cian Bolger.

Lynch’s team attempted to come off the ropes following that early setback and they had to wait until 33 minutes for their first sight at goal when Doherty’s corner-kick was met by Bolger, who saw his glancing header flash past the post.

Then, another Doherty corner-kick, from the right this time, ricocheted around the six-yard box and when defender Shaun Want got a touch, Jay Donnelly came in with a telling goal-saving block.

The game erupted for all the wrong reasons just before the interval when Bolger collided with Ruaidhri Donnelly, with the home faithful calling for referee Raymond Crangle to show the Larne man a red card — but the Belfast whistler opted for yellow.

Following a bout of sparring after the restart, it was the Glens who struck the decisive blow on 59 minutes.

Once again, it was McMenamin’s trickery that led the Larne defence a merry dance on the right and, when he whipped in the most delicious of deliveries, Jay Donnelly came steaming in at the back post to power home with a flick of his head.

It could have been even worse for Larne. Hughes’ back header to Ferguson fell woefully short on 63 minutes, leaving substitute Purkis with a big chance, but he could only shoot against the legs of the goalkeeper.

But he made amends on 67 minutes. Inevitably, it was McMenamin who was the tormentor-in-chief, once more creating havoc on the right before his cross was tapped home by the unmarked Purkis.

But that man still wasn’t finished. In another lightning break on the right, he cut in before unleashing a stinging drive which flew past Ferguson off the head of Fuad Sule.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wilson, Burns (Devlin 55), McCartan, Marshall, J Donnelly (Roy 84), R Donnelly (Purkis 45), Singleton, McClean, McMenamin (Murray 84), Plum.

Unused subs: Webber, Crowe, Wightman.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, Kearns (Scott 72), O’Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Bolger, Millar (Gordon 46), Cosgrove, Hughes (Kelly 72).

Unused subs: McIntyre, Watson, Hutchinson, Sloan.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 8/10