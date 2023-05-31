Conor McMenamin would be a worthy investment at £250k, says Gary Smyth

Northern Ireland and Glentoran star Conor McMenamin has a number of clubs interested in his signature

The Northern Ireland winger, who is contracted to the Glens until the end of next season, has spoken about his desire to play at a higher level amid interest from across the water and the Belfast Telegraph revealed last week that English League Two side Gillingham consider him a potential transfer target.

Stockport County and Scottish sides, as well as some clubs from abroad, have also been monitoring his progress.

Former Glens boss Smyth, a multiple League and Irish Cup winner with the club while making 364 appearances, feels the former Cliftonville ace, who turns 28 in August, can still deliver for a club prepared to show faith in him.

“I think he needs to move this summer,” said former Ulster Footballer of the Year winner Smyth. “He has at least five good years in him and someone just needs to take a chance on him as he is a great player who will create and score goals.

“He has proved himself as a top player in our League and also at international level.

“I think it’s a free hit for an interested club. Conor has played at a senior level in a competitive League, he is not a young player who is yet to make the breakthrough.

“For many of the clubs in England or Scotland, a few hundred thousand transfer fee is a small amount.

“£200,000 or £300,000 can be small change for a lot of wealthy clubs in England.

“A young player could be highly rated at Manchester United or Liverpool but they are unproven. Conor has shown his quality for Northern Ireland.

“He was even Northern Ireland’s best player when I saw him. How many times do you need to keep proving yourself?

“He is a fit and talented player who has been in full-time training. With a bit of luck he can play until his mid-30s. Stuart Dallas is 32-years-old and Leeds United have badly missed him.”

Gary Smyth is a huge fan of Conor McMenamin

Smyth, who also pocketed silverware at Glenavon and Crusaders as well as being a popular figure at Ballymena United, points to Trai Hume’s success at Sunderland as an example of a player who has kicked on since his education at Linfield and Ballymena United.

“There’s a lot of good kids at the Glens like Terry Devlin, Aaron Wightman and Harry Murphy. You just need to be given a chance,” he added.

“People say £200,000 is a lot for an Irish League club but sides in England and Scotland can afford that.

“Trai Hume went for a similar fee and he’s been one of the best players in the Championship this season.

“At £250,000 clubs are getting a very good player at a bargain price. It’s pocket change to these teams. How much is Trai Hume worth now? He’s really delivered and his Irish League background has really helped his career.”

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree knows how valuable the winger is to the Glens and would expect the club to be adequately compensated should they have to say goodbye to their star player.

“Conor Mac, as we all know, is probably the best player in the League and he proved that when we won the European Play-Offs. He was fantastic in those games,” McAree previously told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I believe he is good enough to play in England or at a high level in Scotland. Whether his age (27) goes against him or not is another thing but he is a fit boy and a talented boy and I know he is ambitious and would love a rattle at it.”

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has admitted any cross-channel move for McMenamin would need to happen soon.

“Conor is a talented player and I think he is a little bit older than the players who would normally go across the water from the Irish League, but because of the type of player he is I think that opportunity will always be potentially there for him but he’s probably at the stage where it needs to happen this summer,” said O’Neill.

Smyth’s son, teenager Casey, has signed a professional deal with the east Belfast club.

The highly-rated winger has come through the ranks at The Oval, making a positive impression at Under-18 and reserve team level.

“He’s enjoying it, he’s a quiet kid and he will do well,” said his proud dad. “He played the whole season with the reserves and has been training with the first team. He’s enjoying it and long may it continue.

“It came good for the club at the end of the season. The European games generate money and the full-time sides can get stronger and stronger.

“If you qualify for Europe on a regular basis, you are going to attract the better players too.”

Smyth took charge of Glentoran in January 2019 having previously been a coach at The Oval under Ronnie McFall. The one-time centre-back was controversially replaced a couple of months later by Mick McDermott in the midst of Ali Pour’s takeover of the club.

After managerial spells with Harland & Wolff Welders, he has no burning desire to return.

“I’m enjoying a break and happy to be out of the game at the moment,” added Smyth, who has had three spells as a player at The Oval.