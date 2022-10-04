Conor McMenamin’s bit of magic sets ruthless Glentoran on their way into League Cup Quarter-Finals

BetMcLean League Cup

Conor McMenamin hit a wonder goal as Glentoran punched their ticket to the Quarter-Finals of the BetMcLean League Cup with a 6-0 victory over Warrenpoint at the Oval last night.

The Premiership side were simply too slick and crafty for Barry Gray’s Town, who were fortunate to get out with their pride intact.

In fact, the manager had to make do with a place in the grandstand as he was dismissed in the weekend game against Ballyclare Comrades. It was certainly most uncomfortable viewing for the former Cliftonville boss.

Glens skipper Marcus Kane, Jay Donnelly, Paddy McClean (2) and substitute Kirk McLaughlin also got in on the scoring act, as Mick McDermott’s side extended their unbeaten start in all competitions to the new season — and also booked their slot in the last-eight of the tournament.

The east Belfast side not only sit towards the top of the Premiership table, but they now have two Quarter-Final ties to negotiate, starting with a County Antrim Shield tie at Ards next Tuesday.

As expected, it was total Glentoran pressure from the off. Town goalkeeper Conor Mitchell gobbled up a low drive from Jay Donnelly before Bobby Burns fired a blistering shot inches past.

The opener duly arrived on 19 minutes — and what a strike it was. Northern Ireland international McMenamin cut in from the right and, even though he was at a difficult angle, curled a beauty into the top corner, past the outstretched gloves of Mitchell.

They doubled their lead two minutes later. This time, set-play specialist Hrvoje Plum whipped in a corner from the left which was met by Kane, whose thumping header ballooned the net before Mitchell could even move.

It really should have been lights out for beleaguered Warrenpoint on 25 minutes. In another lightning move, Ruaidhri Donnelly cleverly nodded the ball into the path of his brother Jay, who looked a certain scorer until Mitchell pulled off a wonder save.

But it was all over as a contest two minutes before the interval. Jonathan Leddy made a total hash of McMenamin’s cross, the ball trickling off his toe to Donnelly, who poked home from six yards — his simplest goal of the season.

Glentoran required merely 60 seconds of the second half to increase their lead.

Another Plum free-kick was met by McClean, whose thumping header gave Mitchell no chance.

There was simply no let-up for the Championship side with the Donnelly brothers guilty of missing golden chances, Jay directing a header wide before Ruaidhri’s shot, following a clinical piece of play from McLaughlin, was deflected over from practically under the crossbar.

McLaughlin was rewarded for his endeavour 10 minutes from time when he stormed to the near post to volley home a cross from Kane — it was the former Coleraine man’s first goal for the club.

McClean then bagged his second of the night in the last minute, ramming home a cross from Sean Murray with the flick of his head.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, Wilson, Burns, McCartan (Murray 59), Marshall (McLaughlin 70), J Donnelly (Purkis 59), R Donnelly, McClean, McMenamin (Wightman 59), Plum (Crowe 65).

Unused subs: Devlin, Webber.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Mitchell, McKenna (Wade-Slater 56), Hand, Walsh, Dillon (Huntchinson 56), O’Connor, McCaffrey, Wixted (O’Hanlon 54), Wilson (O’Sullivan 56), Leddy, Byrne.

Unused subs: Deane, Ball, Shotayo.

Referee: Evan Boyce

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin.

Match rating: 6/10