Conor McMenamin’s St Mirren dream move required Northern Ireland star to take cash hit

Conor McMenamin is all smiles after securing his move to St Mirren

Conor McMenamin dropped his financial demands in a bid to force his St Mirren deal through.

After several weeks of tense negotiations, the Glentoran winger joined the Scottish Premiership side on a two-year contract, with an option on a third season.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the fee includes a down payment of £125k with a further £75k in add-ons available should McMenamin succeed in Paisley.

A huge £30k of the transfer fee will go to Cliftonville, who included a sell-on fee in the deal that took the winger from Solitude to The Oval in 2021.

When Glentoran knocked back two bids for the Northern Ireland international, there were fears the Saints would walk away, but McMenamin and his agents Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie agreed to make financial sacrifices.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson admitted that the Downpatrick man agreed to a wage cut.

“It’s been a protracted negotiation but I have to pay a lot of credit to Conor himself and his agent Brian Adair and Keith Gillespie,” said the former Northern Ireland midfielder.

“They made the deal work by taking a little bit less and sacrificing their agency fee and less wages than initially agreed.

“That shows a real desire to come to St Mirren.

“We’ve worked very hard for him and credit to the agents and the player.

“It’s really refreshing to see an attitude where money wasn’t everything to make the deal work.”

Glentoran owner Ali Pour believes the club got the best deal it could.

“Personally, I am absolutely delighted for Conor as he embarks on his journey to play in the Scottish Premier League, competing against world renowned giants like Rangers and Celtic,” he stated.

“As we concluded the settlement yesterday, I felt a great sense of pride, knowing that a player we brought in a few years ago has not only secured a move abroad but has also established himself on the international stage.

“This marks my first active involvement in a player transfer, and throughout the past few weeks, Paul Millar and I have been in contact several times a day. At the conclusion of our efforts, I firmly believe that the deal we have settled upon is the absolute best for Glentoran FC.

“While Conor’s absence will be felt, he will depart with the sincerest well-wishes from everyone at Glentoran FC.”