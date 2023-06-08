Conor Mitchell will provide Dungannon Swifts with crucial goalkeeping depth: Rodney McAree

Adam Carroll was been named the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Championship Player of the Month for January while with Warrenpoint Town

Rodney McAree believes Dungannon Swifts now have “good competition” in nets after bringing in goalkeeper Conor Mitchell ahead of the new season.

The manager’s first signing since his return to Stangmore Park from Glentoran, the 27-year-old goalkeeper arrives from Warrenpoint Town after two seasons at Milltown.

Mitchell formerly played for Linfield, St Johnstone and Burnley and will give the Swifts some much needed depth between the sticks alongside Decky Dunne.

And McAree says he is thrilled to get Mitchell into the club ahead of the new campaign, describing his first arrival as a true professional.

“Conor has got good experience, he’s got great presence, he’s a good organiser and he talks very well,” complimented McAree.

"His professionalism around training and how he conducts himself is second to none, so he’ll certainly bring good competition along with Decky (Dunne). There’s already a very good goalkeeper at the club in Decky, someone who I thought did every well in the play off games.

"But ultimately we can’t rely on one good goalkeeper to get us through the course of a season. We have to look and try and bring in more quality and we have done that along with Conor. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Newry City have also swooped to sign a Warrenpoint player as striker Adam Carroll will make the short move down the road to the Showgrounds.

The 21-year-old, who started his career with Linfield, has held spells with the ‘Point and Annagh United but has now signed a deal with his hometown club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

“I am delighted to sign for my hometown club,” commented Carroll.

"I can’t wait to get going in front of the fans, I know it will be a long and tough season but I am confident with the group that the manager has put together that anything is possible. I’m looking forward to helping Newry in their next step.”

Newry manager Gary Boyle added of his fourth summer signing: “Adam is a player we have been keeping a keen eye on from afar over the last couple of seasons. He is exactly the type of player we are looking to attract to the club; being young, local, with quality and the ability to improve even further.

"Adam can play in a number of attacking positions and compliments the players we already have at the club. Our supporters can expect to see an exciting attacking player with a keen eye for goal.

"I would like to place on record our thanks to Barry and Warrenpoint Town FC for assisting with the deal.”