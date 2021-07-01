Conrad Kirkwood ‘honoured’ to become as Irish FA President after edging Linfield’s Jack Grundie in vote

Conrad Kirkwood has been elected the 15th President of the Irish FA, replacing the outgoing David Martin.

Observers were predicting a close vote and Kirkwood resisted a close challenge from Jack Grundie by 23 votes to 20.

Linfield Trustee and IFA Vice-President Grundie was an early favourite for the post but Kirkwood, Abbey Villa secretary and chairman of IFA Stadium Development Company Limited, edged out his fellow Co Antrim member in the Irish FA Council vote at Windsor Park.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry was elected Irish FA vice-president.

Kirkwood, a 53-year-old native of Millisle and Abbey Villa secretary for 22 years, will serve a five-year term.

He said: “I am honoured to be elected as President of the Association. The IFA has dedicated and experienced staff who support hard-working volunteers from a wide range of football backgrounds to improve the game here for everyone.

“I am under no illusions that there will be challenges ahead but I am looking forward to supporting the association to deliver on its new strategy for football which will be published soon.”

The vice chairman of the Northern Amateur Football League and life member of the Down Area Winter Football League added: “I am proud to help lead an organisation which has managed to perform strongly when dealing with the fallout from the Covid pandemic, supporting stakeholders across the game. I am also proud that the team has the best supporters in the world and that they are a credit to us everywhere we go.”

Tickets for Manchester United Academy team’s visit to Northern Ireland in July are now on sale.

United’s rising stars will take on Coleraine at Seahaven, Portstewart Monday, July 26, Ballymena United at The Showgrounds on the Wednesday and Linfield at Dixon Park on Friday, July 30. Tickets, priced at £7 includes a souvenir Programme can only be purchased using the MyTicketApp. Details on where you can download the app can be found at www.myticketapp.co.uk.