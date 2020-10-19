Contingency planning may see Irish League season finish at 22 games if pandemic continues to cause problems

The 2020-2021 Danske Bank Premiership season could be concluded at the 22-game mark if the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose a major health concern.

It's understood a 22-game campaign is one of the curtailment measures put in place by the Northern Ireland Football League should another premature end be necessary.

Last season was halted at the 31-game point and league leaders Linfield were awarded the title amid heated discussions over how the campaign should end and whether European funds should be distributed.

When clubs couldn't reach a consensus on how to end the season, NIFL opted for a mathematical formula produced by an independent stats company and as well as the Blues taking the title, Institute were left fuming after their relegation.

The NIFL Board will meet tonight to assess the latest negotiations with Stormont over whether fans can continue to attend matches.

Both NIFL and the Irish FA insist they will abide by Government restrictions but they will strongly argue the case for supporters to continue to be allowed into stadiums in a safe manner.

Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín has argued that fans should not be permitted to attend under new regulations.

And given the high number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland, hopes of playing out a 38-game season could fade.

Coleraine chairman and NIFL Board member Colin McKendry said: "Every team would have played each other twice for the 22 games and a curtailment policy has gone to all club chairmen.

"No-one has questioned it and the NIFL Board will have to ratify it. There's a number of scenarios, such as points per game, if we don't make it to 38 matches."