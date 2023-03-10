Continuing to raise our game is Carrick Rangers’ main aim, insists manager Stuart King

Danske Bank Premiership

Carrick Rangers may be leading the race in the Danske Bank Premiership for the final European Play-Off place with eight games to go, but Stuart King has a different focus.

“Everyone keeps talking about seventh-place but we just want to keep improving,” he said.

“We have the same number of points as last year and we’re not getting carried away. We’re Carrick Rangers.

“We don’t have the calibre of players that Glenavon and Ballymena have but we will keep fighting, and the guys have improved massively this year and hopefully we keep driving the standards upwards.”

Next up for Carrick today is a trip to Dungannon, who are 14 points and four places behind them, but King knows that the Swifts have won the last three games between the teams at Stangmore Park – including a 4-1 victory in January.

He also watched their stunning Irish Cup triumph against Cliftonville last Saturday.

King said: “Dungannon had an unbelievable result in the cup so we know it’s not going to be easy.

“But if we are on our levels, we can give it a rattle and pick up more points.”

He has already put Carrick’s latest game, the 5-1 midweek defeat by Glentoran, to the back of his mind, but he believed it was another game against the east Belfast giants when they made it far too easy for their opponents.

“Every time we play Glentoran we concede in the first 5 to 10 minutes, and it’s hard enough playing them without giving them goals like that,” stated King.

The boss protested that the opening goal came because Andy Mitchell stopped, expecting the referee to blow up for Carrick’s free-kick to be retaken as a Glentoran player was only four yards from the ball, but after the official allowed the Glens to play on and they scored from the breakaway, King admitted it was a poor goal to concede.

“We know how good they are but the first goal kills us,” King added.