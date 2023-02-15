Controversial penalty the turning point as leaders Larne dismiss Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 3

Paul O'Neill was on target for Larne at Stangmore Park. — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

A contentious penalty sent Larne on their way to a comfortable victory at struggling Dungannon.

The league leaders had been shut out for 45 minutes at Stangmore Park, but then a highly debatable call by referee Mark Dillon 15 seconds after the break led to Paul O’Neill breaking the deadlock from the spot.

Further goals from Joe Thomson and Andy Ryan - his first for Larne - kept Tiernan Lynch’s side top.

But the game turned on that decision straight from the restart.

Dungannon were adamant that Caolin Coyle won the ball cleanly as he raced back to challenge O’Neill, and TV replays suggested they had a point.

Boss Dean Shiels later claimed it was the worst penalty decision he had ever encountered.

For Larne though, it was another win, their 18th in the league this term, keeping them ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference.

They showed patience here to keep probing after a frustrating first half, where they seemed to miss the driving force of Leroy Millar in midfield.

They had gone closest in the first half, with O’Neill’s well-taken 42nd minute shot saved by goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Otherwise it had been a game high on effort but low on clear chances to that point.

In the 20th minute Tomas Cosgrove crossed from the right, just missing Ryan, with Shea Gordon’s back post drive drifting wide.

Fuad Sule was typically all-action in midfield, but Larne were missing creativity in key areas.

When a foul on Thomson wasn’t given, a frustrated Lynch approached the fourth official, expressing his displeasure.

Shiels, perhaps looking to key relegation clashes against Newry and Portadown in the coming days, had made five changes to his Dungannon XI.

Among those recalled was January signing Joe Moore, who brought pace and energy.

He won a free-kick in a decent area to the right of the penalty area, but James Knowles’ delivery was headed behind.

Michael O’Connor and Joe McCready, back in the starting XI, also created moments of promise only for their passing radar to malfunction at the key moment.

But then the game turned on that controversial penalty decision 15 seconds after the restart.

As O’Neill tried to take a pass and steer the ball away from Mayowa Animasahun, Coyle went back to make the challenge. The full-back appeared to win the ball, but the referee thought differently.

Dungannon players and staff were enraged, with sub Dwayne Nelson angrily confronting the fourth official.

O’Neill placed the ball, picked his spot and drove high into the net.

Larne looked to press home their advantage, and O’Neill had two big chances in three minutes.

First Cahal McGinty lost possession in a key area and the forward ran through on goal, only to aim straight at Dunne.

Soon afterwards Micheal Glynn whipped in a superbly measured cross, but O’Neill’s shot back across goal was just wide of the far post.

Dungannon made changes, looking to Jordan Jenkins and Steven Scott as they tried to get back in the game.

But just two minutes later, Larne had doubled the lead.

Ryan released Cosgrove and his cross was turned goalwards by Gordon. Dunne saved, but Thomson came racing in to convert.

Larne added a third in the 75th minute. Sule crossed and O’Neill headed down for Ryan, who scored at the second attempt.

Jenkins was denied a consolation for Dungannon late on as Larne ran out easy winners.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Coyle (Jenkins, 63), McGinty, Animasahun, Ruddy (Curry, 73), O’Kane, Knowles (Walsh, 73), Campbell, Moore (S Scott, 63), McCready (Bruna, 73), O’Connor

Subs not used: Nelson, Lynch

LARNE: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Gordon, Bolger, Glynn (Kelly, 71), Sule, Want (Maguire, 81), Thomson (Hutchinson, 84), Ryan (Banda, 81), Donnelly, O’Neill

Subs not used: Pardington, Watson, Bonis

Referee: Mark Dillon

Man of the Match: Paul O’Neill

Match rating: 6/10