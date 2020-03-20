Coronavirus: Glenavon and Portadown join sports clubs providing support to those in need

Glenavon and Portadown FC are both collecting food stuffs for the vulnerable in society.

Mid Ulster rivals Glenavon and Portadown have become the latest sports clubs to provide community support during the midst of the coronavirus.

As the wide ranging effects of the pandemic continue to mount with job losses adding to health concerns to create an anxious environment, clubs across Northern Ireland are doing what they can to support those in need.

Last week, St James' Swifts teamed up with St James' Forum to deliver food parcels to elderly people in their West Belfast community.

Repulic of Ireland and Stoke City star James McClean donated supplies to be distributed in the Creggan Estate while Linfield have asked supporters clubs to to offer any practical help they safely can to their communities.

Now the Mid Ulster derby duo have both set up initiatives to collect essential items for the elderly or vulnerable in their communities.

"We are attempting to make sure people are sufficiently looked after where needed," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"We will be opening Mourneview Park as a drop off point for vital supplies such as food and other everyday needs.

"No matter how big or small your donation, we will make sure it is distributed to those who need it most. Players, staff and other club volunteers will be there to help facilitate this."

The clubs are seeking to collect long-life foods such as pasta, rice or tinned foods as well as soap, hand sanitiser and other cleaning products.

Glenavon's Mourneview Park will be open on Tuesday and Saturday mornings as well as Thursday evenings to collect donations. Financial contributions can also be made on the club's GoFundMe page.

Portadown's Shamrock Park will be open tonight (Friday) between 6pm-8pm and tomorrow between 10am-1pm.

As the Glenavon slogan reads: "You've supported us, now it's our turn to support you."