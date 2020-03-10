Coronavirus: Linfield's match against Larne postponed but Glentoran derby still on

Windsor Park has been closed for 48 hours for a deep clean.

Linfield's game against Larne this weekend has been postponed but as things stand the Big Two derby against Glentoran on March 20 is due to take place as planned.

The Blues confirmed on Tuesday that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood that other members of the squad are being tested as a precaution but, providing those checks are returned negative, the club will be clear to return to training next week.

As a result, the derby game at the Oval is still scheduled to be played in front of the BBC cameras next Friday evening.

The NI Football League has confirmed that the remaining five Danske Bank Premiership fixtures are set to be played as planned this Saturday afternoon, with Larne's trip to Windsor the only game impacted.

NIFL is remaining in contact with clubs in the midst of what is a moving situation.

"Officials from the NI Football League will continue to communicate regularly with clubs and review the ongoing situation alongside the response group set up by the Irish Football Association," said a NIFL statement.

No new date has been set for Larne's trip to Windsor Park.

