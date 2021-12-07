County Antrim Shield: Ballyclare Comrades have a lot to prove in semi-final clash with Larne, says boss Paul Harbinson

Ballyclare Comrades manager Paul Harbinson sees tonight’s ToalsBet.com County Antrim Shield semi-final Larne (7.45pm) as an opportunity for his players to throw the shackles off and return to the performance levels that had taken them close to top spot in the Championship.

Earlier in the season, Ballyclare were the surprise package in the second tier, mixing it with the top dogs in the division but they have only picked up one point from their last five league fixtures, dropping to seventh in the table.

The Comrades’ last victory was in their Shield quarter-final when they won a thriller at home to Crusaders on penalties. Repeating that feat in the competition against holders Larne may be asking too much but Harbinson wants his team to play with freedom and deliver the type of dynamic display that was commonplace in the opening months of the campaign.

“You get into a rut and losing becomes a habit exactly the same way winning becomes a habit,” says Harbinson.

“It’s football. You take the rough with the smooth and have to fix it. Ahead of the Larne game, people have consistently used the terminology ‘free hit’ to me and I hear and understand that and accept in a certain level it is a free hit because we know what we are up against, the massive full-time set-up and the backing that Larne have plus the quality throughout their squad.

“They are 100 per cent expected to win this game comfortably. It takes pressure off us in a way but, with our poor run of form, we have to use this as far from a free hit. This is an opportunity to go out and perform and to prove to our fans that we are still the team that we were at the start of the season.

“This is a season of transition for the club and this is one of the stepping stones.

"To have reached a semi-final is huge for us. It is not where we expected to be and to be sitting up at the top of the table earlier this season, we didn’t expect that either.

“We know who we are and the journey ahead of us and we are going into this game where we can take the pressure and shackles away from our poor league form and go out and play with freedom and take the opportunity to show what type of team we really are.”

Larne are determined to hold on to the trophy they won last term with boss Tiernan Lynch saying: “We are the type of club that gives others the type of respect they deserve and we will take nothing for granted.”