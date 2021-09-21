County Antrim Shield: Colin Coates turns into Cliftonville goal-scoring hero while Larne edge Glentoran

Colin Coates netted twice for the Reds. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Crusaders legend Colin Coates has become a scoring hero for Cliftonville as his first two goals for the Reds crowned a big-scoring evening at Solitude.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s eight County Antrim Shield ties, as well as a shock in the Mid-Ulster Cup:

Cliftonville 9-0 Knockbreda

Colin Coates became a goal-scoring hero for Cliftonville in a stunning win as the former Crusaders defender scored twice.

Paul O’Neill was on fire too with a second half hat-trick while Conor Scannell grabbed a double. Aaron Donnelly and Daniel Kearns were also on target for the Premiership leaders.

For Coates it was a special evening.

He spent 18 years with the Crues scoring 73 goals in 577 appearances en route to winning a host of honours including three league titles prior to a move to Glenavon.

After 18 months with the Lurgan club, he returned to north Belfast and he has begun in impressive fashion at Solitude though he was actually outscored on the individual front last night O’Neill who grabbed a treble.

Larne 2-1 Glentoran

Larne ran out 2-1 winners against Glentoran in an entertaining affair which lived up to its billing as the tie of the Shield first round.

In what was a repeat of last season’s final, where the Invermen ended their 33-year wait for a senior trophy, Larne were two goals to the good at half-time after an early Kofi Balmer strike and a fantastic second from Davy McDaid.

Glentoran pulled one back from Seanan Clucas on the hour mark but had to play the last quarter with a man short after Ciaran O’Connor’s sending off.

Crusaders 4-0 Newington

Crusaders were clinical in a 4-0 victory over Newington at Seaview.

Brandon Doyle broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike in the first period and goals from Philip Lowry, Chris Hegarty and Jonny Frazer after the break secured a comfortable success for Stephen Baxter’s side.

Dundela 2 Carrick Rangers 0

Niall Currie returned to haunt his former side as the Championship’s basement side ousted their Premiership visitors.

In the 37th minute there was a key moment when Dundela goalkeeper Marc Matthews saved Mark Surgenor’s penalty.

That gave the home side hope and goals from Guillaume Keke and Michael Smith in the second half earned Carrick their first win of the campaign.

Ballymena United 2-0 H&W Welders

At the Ballymena Showgrounds, David Jeffrey’s team, who didn’t play in the Shield last season due to “business reasons”, defeated H & W Welders 2-0 with second-half goals from Paul McElroy and Ryan Waide.

Bangor 2-0 PSNI

Bangor were too good for PSNI winning 2-0 courtesy of Reece Neale and Michael Halliday.

Former Glentoran hero Halliday has made a career of scoring big goals and his latest was an important one for Lee Feeney’s side as it sent him side into the hat for the next round.

Ballyclare Comrades 3-1 Queen’s University

The hosts were 3-1 winners over Queen’s at Dixon Park thanks to a double from Andrew Mooney and a goal from Matthew Heron.

Mid-Ulster Cup: Glenavon 0-1 Hanover

There was a big shock in the night’s only Mid-Ulster Cup game.

Glenavon made 11 changes to the team that drew at Ballymena last Saturday as they played host to Hanover. And the visitors made the most of it as James Sergeant’s 79th goal settled the tie.