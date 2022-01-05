County Antrim Shield final: Larne FC tune released as local singer out to prove it’s a ‘cracking place’ ahead of Linfield clash

That's the message of a new song penned for Larne's upcoming County Antrim Shield final against Linfield.

Read more Ronnie McFall on why Portadown are right to demand top fee for Lee Bonis but how big money presents ‘danger’ to Irish League

The Inver Park side are taking on the Blues on Tuesday at Seaview (7.45pm kick-off) bidding to defend the trophy they won for the first time in the club's history last season.

In fact, it was only the third top level trophy Larne had ever won, adding to two Ulster Cup victories in 1950 and 1988.

So, while they are now one of the league's top sides since the takeover by local businessman Kenny Bruce, any final is still very much something to savour for Larne as a whole.

And singer / song-writer Martin Connon wanted to make sure he didn't miss an opportunity to make a bit of a song and dance for his home town.

Having previously penned a song called 'Inver Park Lights', it was after a message from Bruce himself that Connon quickly put together his second tune for the club.

"Kenny sent me a message on Sunday to say they've the Shield final coming up and that a wee song would be good so I knocked this one out on Monday," he explains.

You can hear a snippet of his song below or head over to Spotify to listen in full.

His first song for the club was only released on Spotify last month and, along with the likes of his tune 'I'm Here' that was released for his daughter and her classmates last summer, is all part of a new emphasis to his output.

"I've been signed before and toured all over the place," he said of his musical journey. I've sold out Temple Bar Music Centre as well but mostly I'd play in London. I have played the likes of the Limelight and Ulster Hall but I never really pushed it as much as I should have locally and I sort of regret that.

"It's just nice to use my skills for something local now. I wrote a Christmas song for the gym and another one for my daughter's school to mark her class leaving P7. I'm trying to do more for the local community because Larne gets a lot of bad cred but it's a cracking place.

"A lot of the players like Davy McDaid are from Derry or elsewhere and were maybe a bit sceptical coming to Larne but they love it now.

"It's just different. In the 90s and earlier, it wasn't the best place to grow up but it's so different now.

"It's another reason I wanted to do the song; to show there is talent in this town, there are quite a lot of nice people and we do have something to shout about at the minute. So I thought why not celebrate that?"

Connon, who has previously toured with Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro, is something of a new recruit when it comes to Lynch's Inver Army. He has recently been won over by the club and the Irish League as a whole after linking up with Larne FC through his day job managing the Just Active gym in the town.

"They wanted to join up with us and get a few of the players coming to the gym so we got VIP tickets," he explains.

"I'm an Everton die-hard so I thought well they're crap so I might as well go to a Larne match and see what the craic is.

"I got hooked from there. The first match was against Linfield and it was brilliant. It finished 1-1 but Larne were hammering them and should have beaten them.

"I was surprised how good the local football was. It was a lot better than when I was playing football when I was younger. I was surprised about the quality and surprised with the atmosphere. It was amazing. It was all family-oriented with a lot of kids there and it took me aback a bit.

"In the bar later on, I was speaking to Kenny and just mentioned that I was a song writer. He said that I'd have to write a song for Larne so over the next few days I knocked out Inver Park Lights.

"They've got me now. They gave me a top so that's that. Being an Everton fan, I've had a lot of ribbing about changing from blue to red but I think it suits me.

"I love it. I'm supposed to be working over the Shield final but hopefully I'll be able to pull a few strings and get to the match."

Now all that he's hoping for is that he'll get to pen a celebratory league title song in the not too distant future.

"We're not too far away," he mused. "Another couple of years and hopefully they're building towards something."

And all at Inver Park said, or sang, Amen.

We’re All Going to Seaview

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Mighty Larne against Linfield, Tiernan's army coming for you

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Inver Reds against the Blues, Tiernan's army coming for you

2-1 Glentoran, 4-0 Ballymena, 8-0 Ballyclare, Larne and coming for ya x4

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Mighty Larne against Linfield, Tiernan's army coming for you

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Inver Reds against the Blues, Tiernan's army coming for you

2-1 Glentoran, 4-0 Ballymena, 8-0 Ballyclare, Larne and coming for ya x2

BRIDGE

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Mighty Larne against Linfield, Tiernan's army coming for you

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Inver Reds against the Blues, Tiernan's army coming for you

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Mighty Larne against Linfield, Tiernan's army coming for you

We're all going to Seaview, to the County Antrim Shield final

The Inver Reds against the Blues, Tiernan's army coming for you

2-1 Glentoran, 4-0 Ballymena, 8-0 Ballyclare, Larne and coming for ya x2