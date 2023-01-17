County Antrim Shield Final: Larne lift the trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory, however the final is overshadowed by a serious injury to Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh

Toals County Antrim Shield Final

Larne lift the County Antrim Shield trophy for the third season in a row

Larne made it three-in-a-row thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Linfield at Seaview.

The showpiece decider ended 0-0, before Larne won the penalty competition 4-2 with ex-Arsenal man Mark Randall scoring the winning kick. However, the final was overshadowed by a serious injury to Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh in second half stoppage time. The talented shotstopper was treated on the pitch for over 10 minutes before he was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Relive the action via our liveblog.