County Antrim Shield final: Tomas Cosgrove the hero as Larne edge out Linfield to retain trophy in thrilling Seaview decider

Larne 1-0 Linfield

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Linfield’s Niall Quinn and Larne’s Dean Jarvis during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Larne’s Tomas Cosgrove scores during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 11/01/2022 Larne lift the Co Antrim shield for the 2nd year running after a 1-0 win over Linfield at Seaview in Belfast Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

What a week for Larne. First they signed sought-after Portadown striker Lee Bonis in the most talked about move to date in a busy Irish League transfer window, and now they have retained the County Antrim Shield.

You get the feeling the Inver Park men are starting to enjoy this competition. Last season they defeated Glentoran on penalties for their first trophy as a top-flight team since 1987 and this time Tiernan Lynch’s side beat Linfield thanks to a brilliantly manufactured goal from the outstanding Tomas Cosgrove.

From full-back in the 77th minute, the former Cliftonville star raced forward to power in a header from a delightful Ronan Hale cross and with that the Shield was won. It was a gripping contest from the first whistle and while David Healy’s team played their part, Lynch’s men were superior on the night.

If the triumph over the Glens represented a touch of history in Larne’s bright new dawn under owner Kenny Bruce, the success against the Blues will mean even more.

For starters, there were Larne fans in the ground to see it. Due to the pandemic, no spectators were allowed into the previous Shield decider.

Despite the significance of the result, Cosgrove said the win over Glentoran was like a training game. The encounter with Linfield felt like a proper match, bristling with atmosphere as the full-house crowd got involved as much as the players. It was electric at times as both sets of fans roared their heroes on and the players responded in kind.

Then there’s the fact that Larne beat the Blues. Footballers all over the world will tell you they want to take on the best and beat the best and for several years in the Irish League the standard bearers have been Healy’s Linfield.

Since Northern Ireland’s greatest goalscorer took over at Windsor Park in 2015, Linfield have won nine trophies, the most recent two coming last season when they claimed the title and Irish Cup with Larne outclassed and outfought in the May final.

They are the benchmark and last night Larne hit a standard they will want to maintain. What a confidence boost for Lynch’s side for the rest of the season. This was the type of display that can light a fire for more glory. There is a league title, European football and the Irish Cup, where they will again meet the Blues next month, to aim for.

Ahead of last season’s Shield decider, the build-up for Larne was dominated by friends and associates of Bruce’s, like Jack Grealish, Sam Allardyce, Matt Le Tissier, Iain Dowie and darts star Michael van Gerwen, wishing the team well.

On this occasion, it was the big-money capture of Bonis that attracted attention. He came off the bench last night. Announced as a Larne player on Sunday and part of the squad for an eagerly-awaited final on Tuesday. An eventful and successful few days.

With two strong sides selected it was Larne supporters encouraged most by a fast start. Hungry on and off the ball, Larne were disappointed not to have taken the lead in the first 15 with Ben Doherty testing Chris Johns, John Herron failing to convert a glorious headed chance and Cian Bolger seeing his drive brilliantly blocked by a resolute defence.

In the 13th minute, Albert Watson’s deflected strike ended up in the net but an offside flag prevented a crucial goal.

At the other end, Christy Manzinga was looking to stretch the Larne defence and Jamie Mulgrew was intent on driving his team on — leading by example with a strong run and long-range shot just over. Typically, his standards remained high.

Late in the half, Jordan Stewart, who was carried off in stoppage time with what looked like a serious injury, smashed just off target from distance for the Blues moments before Hale looked in good shape to break the deadlock before Jimmy Callacher intervened.

The pace didn’t slow after the break with Cosgrove just wide for Larne after superb work from Davy McDaid and then Hale curling inches off target. Next, Doherty was denied by Johns.

The action was non-stop. Manzinga had an opportunity racing towards goal but scuffed his shot.

On 66 minutes there were loud cheers from the Larne fans as Bonis made his entrance, coming on for McDaid. Linfield followers reacting by chanting: “What a waste of money”.

Larne defender Dean Jarvis showed his worth with a timely clearance as Kirk Millar threatened to knock in Stephen Fallon’s delivery. Play switched immediately with Hale’s swerving and dipping strike tipped over.

Surely a goal would come. Matthew Clarke almost provided it with a fantastic volley.

Then, with 13 minutes left, up stepped Cosgrove, taking advantage of superb play from Hale to net a goal that will rate as one of the most memorable ever scored by a Larne player.

Linfield roared back with Bolger clearing off the line from Callacher. This was destined to be a night to savour for Larne.

What an evening for owner Bruce, boss Lynch and the players like captain for the evening Watson, who was immense.

A word too for Kofi Balmer, who lost his dad last week. The young defender, a late substitute, was joyous holding the trophy in front of the supporters after the toughest time of his life.

And then there was midfielder Herron, who in November collapsed late on during Larne’s Premiership game at Portadown. He spent several nights in hospital being treated for a cardiac condition. Herron was given the all clear to return recently and here he was producing a brilliant performance.

Larne players and fans won’t forget this triumph in a hurry. They must use it to win bigger prizes in the future.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe-Byrne, Callacher, Millar (A Clarke 84), Manzinga, Stewart, M Clarke (Salam 79), McClean (Donnelly 79), Fallon, Mulgrew, Quinn.

Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Carroll, Archer.

LARNE: Ferguson, Kelly, Watson, Herron, Randall (Sule 79) Hale (Balmer 90), McDaid (Bonis 66), Doherty, Bolger, Cosgrove, Jarvis. Subs not used: Argyrides, Nasseri, Scott, Mitchell.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Ronan Hale (Larne)

Match rating: 8/10

