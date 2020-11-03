County Antrim Shield: Gorman's late show enough to edge it for Glentoran

Cliftonville 0 Glentoran 1

Dale Gorman went from villain to hero to book Glentoran's place in the County Antrim Shield final with a late winner against Cliftonville at Solitude.

Back at the scene where his error led to defeat on the opening day of the Danske Bank Premiership season, Gorman's 89th-minute finish exorcised the demons of that painful memory and helped the Glens exact revenge for a string of last-gasp defeats to the Reds in recent years.

The hosts had enjoyed the better of the play in the first half but the injury-enforced withdrawal of Aaron Donnelly led to them loosening their grip on the midfield battle and, in a much more even second period, it looked increasingly likely that a single goal would be enough to win it.

Gorman duly delivered to end Glentoran's seven-month wait for a win inside 90 minutes against Premiership opposition - a statistic somewhat exaggerated by football's coronavirus shutdown.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin made two changes to the line-up that started Saturday's defeat of Carrick Rangers, with opening scorer Thomas Maguire joining Ronan Doherty on the bench to accommodate the returns of Garry Breen and Chris Curran, both of whom had been nursing injury complaints.

Opposite number Mick McDermott, meanwhile, kept faith with just four of the players who commenced the Glens' weekend loss at Coleraine. Only goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, defensive pair Caolan Marron and Keith Cowan and midfielder Seanan Clucas survived the swingeing changes afforded to a boss blessed with an abundance of riches across the board.

Mick McDermott

As well as handing Jay Donnelly a start against his old club, McDermott welcomed Cameron Stewart back to the action at the ground where he was sent off just over a fortnight ago, while Patrick McClean continued his own recuperation with a place in the visiting backline.

Bidding to put a frustrating start to the campaign behind them, Glentoran found themselves under early pressure and Coleing had to be alert to repel a first-time Joe Gormley effort on eight minutes.

Conor McDermott was then off target with a left-footed attempt at the end of a move that saw Gormley, Curran and Michael McCrudden involved.

The Reds saw 24th-minute penalty claims waved away when Gormley appeared to be impeded by Cowan but referee Shane Magowan wasn't interested and the same applied nine minutes before the break when, at the other end, Stewart was felled by Breen; a lack of Glens claims arguably counting against them.

In an encouraging end to the first- half following Donnelly's substitution, the visitors carved out their first chance when McClean's cross was flicked goalward by Stewart, whose header brought a flying save out of Richard Brush.

The second period carried significantly less goalmouth action, although Jamie McDonagh did sting home keeper Brush's palms before Jay Donnelly sent a blast across the face of goal.

With the contest seemingly petering out towards a penalty shoot-out, Gorman kept his cool at the end of some penalty box pinball to confidently tuck the ball beyond Brush and seal Glentoran's spot in next month's County Antrim Shield decider with Larne.

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, G Breen, O'Reilly, Harney, C Curran, McCrudden (R Curran, 70 mins), McMenamin, A Donnelly (Doherty, 29 mins), Bagnall, Gormley (Maguire, 79 mins). Unused subs: Dunne, O'Connor, Foster, Casey.

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Gallagher, McDonagh, Gorman, Stewart (McDaid, 77 mins), McClean (Bigirimana, 51 mins), Clucas, Crowe, Marron, J Donnelly (R Donnelly, 85 mins), Cowan. Unused subs: O'Neill, Mitchell, Brown, O'Connor.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Chris Curran

Match rating: 7/10