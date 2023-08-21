County Antrim Shield holders Larne to play Linfield in repeat of last year’s final

Holders Larne will play Linfield in the first round of this season’s Toals County Antrim Shield.

The Windsor Park clash - scheduled for Tuesday September 5 - will be repeat of last season’s final, when Larne defeated the Blues in a penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw at Seaview.

The Linfield-Larne fixture is one of three all-Premiership games with Crusaders set to play Glentoran at Seaview and Carrick Rangers to host Cliftonville. The only Premiership side to draw a lower league side is Ballymena United, who will host Championship club Knockbreda.

There are two all-Championship clashes, with Dundela drawn at home to Newington and Bangor to play Ballyclare Comrades at Clandeboye Park.

With Bangor drawn at home, Ards’ clash with Queen’s University will be moved to a different date. The other Championship-versus-PIL clash will see Harland and Wolff Welders host Ballymacash Rangers.

Toals County Antrim Shield First Round

Ballymena United v Knockbreda

Ards v Queen’s University

Linfield v Larne

Dundela v Newington

Harland and Wolff Welders v Ballymacash Rangers

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Glentoran

Bangor v Ballyclare Comrades