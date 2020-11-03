County Antrim Shield: Larne take advantage of Fallon's dismissal

Larne 4 Linfield 1

Two goals from Davy McDaid helped Larne come from behind against 10-man Linfield to book their place in the County Antrim Shield final.

The game swung on the 14th-minute sending off of Stephen Fallon, with Linfield leading 1-0.

Marty Donnelly scored the resulting free-kick to make it a double punishment for the visitors, with McDaid scoring either side of half-time and John Herron adding a late fourth.

Both sides came into the game as the only clubs with a 100% record in league and cup action.

Linfield boss David Healy made seven changes to his starting line-up after their 2-1 win at home to Crusaders on Friday.

The home side, meanwhile, restored captain Jeff Hughes, Dean Jarvis and Saturday's two-goal hero McDaid to their starting XI.

The visitors could have taken the lead with just three minutes on the clock. Shayne Lavery did well to wrestle the ball away from Albert Watson on the left flank and, despite it looking like the defender had regained the initiative once they were into the box, Lavery managed to get room for a shot but curled it just wide.

The home side failed to heed the warning as four minutes later Healy's men were in front.

Lavery picked up the ball in a similar position and this time referee Stephen Gregg deemed Watson to have fouled the striker.

Navid Nasseri floated a free-kick into the box and defender Ross Larkin got up to glance it past Conor Devlin.

It was no less than the league leaders deserved, however the whole complexion of the tie changed on 14 minutes.

With Linfield attempting to play the ball out from the back, they were caught napping when Mark Randall stole in to win it from Fallon.

As he was bearing down on a clear sight of goal, Blues midfielder Fallon was adjudged to have tugged him back. Gregg blew for a free-kick and had little choice but to produce the red.

Fallon had barely made his way off the pitch by the time Donnelly had sent a delicious curling effort over the wall and beyond the dive of Chris Johns.

Larne's possession style of play, coupled with their man advantage, meant they really began to take control.

They almost had a carbon copy of their opener on 21 minutes when McDaid was chopped down 20 yards out. Donnelly once again stepped up but this time his left-footed curling effort came crashing back off the bar.

Davy McDaid

They took the lead with 28 minutes gone, a move started and finished by McDaid.

The striker slipped the ball to his left into the path of Donnelly. His cross wasn't cleared and McDaid was on hand to poke the ball in.

At half-time, Linfield boss Healy made a double switch in an attempt to get back into the game with Andy Waterworth and Kyle McClean entering the fray.

Larne's third, however, arrived on 66 minutes when Randall's central pass sent McDaid away against Ethan Boyle and Ryan McGivern.

The latter deflected the ball into the path of Lee Lynch on the left side of the box and his clever lobbed pass found McDaid at the back post and he duly tapped in from a yard out.

Late in the game, striker Johnny McMurray made his return from a 10-month injury lay-off, much to the delight of the home fans who now have a County Antrim Shield final against Glentoran to look forward to.

There was still time for the home side to add a fourth, three minutes from time, when Fuad Sule's right-wing cross was headed home by Herron inside the six-yard box.

Larne: Devlin, Watson, Robinson, Sule, Randall (Herron '67), McDaid (McMurray '83), Donnelly, Lynch, Cosgrove, Hughes (A Mitchell '67), Jarvis

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Hale, Scott, Wade Slater

Linfield: Johns, Larkin, Lavery, Nasseri (Stewart '67), Clarke, Kearns (Waterworth '46), Fallon, Hery (McClean '45), McGivern, Boyle, Quinn

Unused subs: Moore, Stafford, Shevlin, Doyle

Referee: Stephen Gregg

Man of the Match: Davy McDaid