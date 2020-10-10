County Antrim Shield talking points: Ben Kennedy makes instant impact at Crusaders as quarter-final draw made

There were no shocks in the County Antrim Shield first round as six Premiership sides and two Championship teams made it through to the quarter-finals.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's games and the draw for the next round:

County Antrim Shield quarter-final draw

Matches to be played on Tuesday 13 October

Cliftonville v Dundela

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Larne v Crusaders

Glentoran v Ards

Crusaders 2-0 H&W Welders: New-boy Ben Kennedy makes instant impact

Summer signing Ben Kennedy got his Crusaders career off to the perfect start, netting both goals in this win over the Championship visitors at Seaview.

The 23-year-old arrived on a free transfer after being released by League Two side Stevenage and deciding to return home to Northern Ireland.

Both goals on Saturday afternoon came from the penalty spot as Adam Lecky also started for his competitive Crusaders debut, with David Cushley on the bench after it was confirmed that he will now remain at the club despite being transfer listed earlier in the summer.

Glentoran 2-0 Bangor: Jay Donnelly makes full debut as Clucas' first goal gets Glens off to winning start

There was a first competitive Glentoran start for Jay Donnelly as Mick McDermott's side beat Bangor at the Oval.

The hosts led at the break thanks to Seanan Clucas' first goal for the club, heading in corner from former Derry City winger Jamie McDonagh, also making his Glens debut.

The win was secured shortly after the hour-mark when Ciaran O'Connor rifled a long range shot into the top corner.

Cliftonville 2-1 Knockbreda: Stephen Garrett scores on Solitude return but Reds roar back

If Knockbreda were to find the net, it was always going to be him wasn't it?

Stephen Garrett joined the Championship side in a player/coach role over the summer after calling time on a ten year stay with Cliftonville, where he made 358 appearances.

He scored 65 goals in that time and once again made the Solitude net bulge on Saturday afternoon, this time as a visiting player when he got on the end of a through ball and dinked a neat finish over former team-mate Richard Brush.

The upset wasn't to be, however, as Michael McCrudden scored a lob of his own seven minutes into the second half and Joe Gormley (who else) finished a late winner for the Shield holders.

Dundela 3-0 Queen's: Colin Nixon's reign begins with a win

Almost two months after taking the reins at Dundela, Glentoran hero Colin Nixon won his first game in charge with a routine home success over fellow Championship side Queen's University.

Carrick Rangers 1-0 Newington: Six debuts as new-look Carrick seal quarter-final spot

A scrappy own goal inside the first minute was enough to seal success for the Premiership side at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena.

Jonny Frazer started after making a loan move from Glentoran earlier this week while Stephen Gordon, who made a similar switch during the week, came off the bench.

There were also full debuts for striker Dee Fearon, who joined from Dundela, Reece Glendinning (Ballymena United) and Jordan Gibson (Loughgall) while defender Lee Colligan made the first appearance of his second spell at the club.

Ards 2-1 Lisburn Distillery: McMillen nets injury-time winner as Ards avoid upset

It took an injury-time winner from Ards hero Craig McMillen to stop Lisburn Distillery taking their senior opponents to penalties.

The 33-year-old scored twice in the second half to secure success after Jamie Wright's free-kick had given the Whites a half-time lead.

Larne 2-0 Ballyclare Comrades: Defenders lead the attack as Larne win east Antrim derby

It took two defenders to get the goals for Larne to overcome east Antrim rivals Ballyclare Comrades.

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson opened the scores in the 20th minute as he slammed home the rebound after debutant Josh Robinson's header was saved.

Dean Jarvis made the game safe with 18 minutes on the clock when he curled a free-kick into the bottom corner.

Monday night: Linfield 6-0 PSNI