Covid testing won't be magic solution for Irish League season, warn clubs

Irish FA and NIFL must give players confidence but fears of outbreaks persist

Irish League managers, officials and former players have questioned whether Covid-19 testing will be a game changer when football returns from its suspension.

The Danske Bank Premiership has been suspended for two weeks with testing to begin before the January 23 resumption, but it's still unclear how much testing will be done and who will cover the costs.

The Irish FA and Northern Ireland Football League will now hold talks to see what testing procedures can be put in place.

Among those who have been calling for regular Covid-19 testing are Larne owner Kenny Bruce, Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey and former Fifa vice-president Jim Boyce.

Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar welcomed the testing, but is not convinced it will stop outbreaks.

"The testing won't stop anyone from getting it," he said. "It won't stop outbreaks. Covid is dangerous and while testing will minimise the risk of an outbreak it might not stop them."

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay argued: "We aren't a full-time set-up like in England where people get tested and stay in their bubble. We have players who potentially could get tested on a Wednesday and then go to their work on a Thursday and a Friday so there is a difference.

"Yes, it gives you some peace of mind but it isn't going to be 100 per cent effective because of the way our league is. It is an added step, though, which will add to the safety for games."

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray insisted: “It has to be regular testing or none. Doing a test is great because it will give us an indication of whether someone is positive with no symptoms but tests need to be regular.”

Glentoran legend Paul Leeman said he believed the testing would highlight how precarious the league programme is.

“Safety of everyone is paramount and hopefully things can settle,” said the former Glens skipper.

“Testing should be welcomed but we see it in the Premier League and Scotland and even though these guys are shielded better than anyone they are still dealing with lots of cases.

“Your worry would be when you’re testing you will find more cases and that could have further implications.

“At the moment the right decision has been taken with the country in lockdown,” Leeman told the BBC.

Barry Johnston, two-times title winner with Cliftonville, said: “Players’ health must come first and foremost so the testing is crucial.

“We could be in for a longer break if there are more positive results but hopefully that doesn’t happen.”

NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor feels the testing must last for at least six weeks.

“For a minimum of six weeks I would like to think, we would look at some sort of testing regime,” said Lawlor.

“Testing is no answer but the message we’ve heard from players is that they would like some form of testing and hopefully it will give people confidence.”

If the pandemic remains a serious health concern in the coming weeks, a question mark will continue to hang over the rest of the season, including the League Cup and Irish Cup.

Lawlor stressed the mental health benefits of football while sharing his concerns over how the season might unfold.

“Football does have a good impact on the mental health of people,” he told the BBC. “If we can make the game safe, I’m hoping we can make people happy.

“I think the NIFL Board made the right decision.”

The Irish FA remain determined to play the Irish Cup which was unable to get under way this month.

In a bid to kick start the Cup this year, the Irish FA reduced the number of teams involved to just 32 but teams below the Premiership are classed as non-elite and not currently allowed to play.

Irish FA President David Martin, chairman of the Challenge Cup committee, told Sunday Life: “It is our flagship event in Northern Ireland club football, our blue riband, and I, along with the Challenge Cup committee, will be doing everything we can to make sure the competition takes place this year.”

Lawlor said an Irish Cup consisting of only the 12 Premiership teams may be least desirable option.

“It’s a tough one, 12 teams takes a lot away from the credibility of the competition but it also means we have never ceased playing it with a long history,” he added.

“We have time on our side with that the IFA president is dealing with it.”