Craig Farquhar: I didn’t have to think twice about signing up for full-time football at Larne

Defender Craig Farquhar says he “didn’t think twice” about agreeing a full-time professional contract with Larne, swapping the blue of Ballymena United for the Inver Reds.

The 20-year-old has moved to the Premiership champions for an undisclosed fee and is the club’s first signing of the transfer window, leaving the only club he has known thus far.

Having captained Ballymena’s Under-20s during his time in the Academy, Farquhar broke into the first team last season and became a mainstay in the line-up, scoring a memorable header in their Irish Cup Semi-Final win over his new club.

His final game for his boyhood club was in the Final, which they lost to Crusaders, but Farquhar insists he had no hesitation about signing on the dotted line with Larne and going pro.

“I’m over the moon to be joining the League champions and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“When I got the call that this was a possibility, I didn’t think twice to be honest. Full-time football is what I’ve always wanted since I started playing.

“Champions League football is new to me and a big challenge for everyone but I can’t wait to get going.”

With the club already back in for pre-season training ahead of their Champions League bow, which will be in early July, and manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted to get his new man in.

“Craig is a young player who has developed a lot over the last few years and showed his qualities at senior level last year,” said the Inver boss.

“As a club, we have shown with a number of times how full-time football can play a hugely significant role in helping a player to progress even further and Craig is hungry to do that.

“He is a big strong boy with a lot of the attributes you need to be a centre half. We’re really looking forward to working with him and getting into the group as our preparations for Europe and new Premiership season continues.”

Meanwhile, Ballymena have made an addition of their own but not to their playing staff, instead signing Stuart Addis as their new goalkeeping coach under new boss Jim Ervin.

The 43-year-old represented the Sky Blues, Glentoran, Glenavon, Armagh City, Newry City, Dungannon Swifts, Loughgall and Linfield in a 25-year career that began in 1996 and ended only last season.