Crowds are 'low risk', says Stormont evidence bank after Irish League supporters return to stadiums

A paper used by the Northern Ireland Executive to help inform its decision on the 'circuit-breaker' lockdown has revealed that large outdoor gatherings are considered to have only a "low impact" on the rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

The paper's release follows last weekend's Stormont confusion over the potential banning of supporters from sporting events.

The "evidence bank" explains that restrictions on outdoor gatherings would be expected to cause less than a 0.05 reduction on the rate of transmission (R number). The higher that number, the more people catch the disease from one person.

"Large events/gatherings can have a role in seeding infections in and between communities and are associated with outbreaks, but are less important for transmission as fewer people attend these events and the risk of transmission outdoors is reduced," read the paper, which cited a medical study from March that indicated only 2.2% of cases were caused by gatherings of over 50 people.

It said transport to the and from venues and use of pubs or other facilities nearby should be more of a focus.

The paper also noted the potential restrictions could have on forcing sports clubs out of business if spectators are banned.

It also stressed the need to avoid - and be seen to avoid - discriminating against different social, economic, religious, or ethnic groups, such as allowing hunting but not football.

The 0.05 R figure is similar to the risk perceived to be posed by close-contact personal services such as hairdressers, which have been forced to close.

While there are now calls for the government to reconsider that decision, Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young has said that shutting down certain sections of industry have a cumulative effect in reducing the overall spread of the coronavirus.

"We don't have a lot of levers left to pull," he said.

"It's exceptionally difficult to determine where someone acquires a case," he said, adding that "a range of actions" need to be considered to lower the transmission rate."

All contact sport that involves a mixing of households outside elite level has been banned under the latest Stormont restrictions.

There was confusion at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday evening after Coleraine FC chiefs were notified of a "necessity to stop spectators from attending sporting events” only after some fans had been allowed into the ground for that night's game against Ballymena United.

The guidance, which had come from Sinn Fein Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin, was soon denied by DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster before the Irish FA confirmed the following morning that socially-distant supporters were permitted in grounds despite the tightening of Stormont restrictions.

Ms Ni Chuilin met with sporting representatives on Monday to appeal to the various bodies to stick to her original guidance and play matches behind closed doors.