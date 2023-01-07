Crumlin United boss Ciaran Caldwell jetting back from Gran Canaria with high hopes of claiming Larne’s scalp

Fifth Round

Crumlin United manager Ciaran Caldwell is certainly going the extra mile in a bid to mastermind one of the greatest Irish Cup shocks.

The former Cliftonville favourite jetted home from his holiday in Gran Canaria on Friday night to take charge of his Amateur League Premier Division side against Premiership leaders Larne on Saturday afternoon.

And once his work is complete, Caldwell will fly back to the Spanish island on Sunday morning and resume his break in the sunshine.

It’s a long-distance commitment which wouldn’t be possible without a passion for the job and the support and understanding of his wife Niamh.

“I came back home on Friday night and will be leaving on Sunday morning at 9am,” he said.

“I just had to pass it with the boss! We were in Gran Canaria and it’s okay because the Sunday morning flight is from Belfast International and I live in Crumlin where Niamh is from.

“I’ll be able to resume my holiday on Sunday lunchtime. We got there on Monday and return next Saturday. It has disrupted the holiday but this is the first time in 15 years the club has reached this stage of the Irish Cup and it was important I was there.

“Niamh was very understanding, she told me I should go back for it. I’ve been in constant contact with the players and we have had time to work on preparation, both tactically and physically.

“We wanted a winnable tie and if not, then one of the bigger sides. I played at Larne and this is no better game for our boys to test themselves and show what they can do.

“The lads can make a name for themselves.

“We have a young lad, Conall Cunningham, who is still in school and has scored in every round of the Cup, as he reminded us at the Christmas party! It will be an unbelievable experience for the guys and I hope they can progress on their football path.”

Caldwell, who worked under Larne boss Tiernan Lynch at Glentoran and the Inver Reds, has needed time to settle into the role of manager.

“In the first four or five months I wondered had I made a mistake,” he admits. “I came into it early when a full-time role didn’t really suit me with a young family at Larne.

“I really enjoy it now. It’s quite challenging and the pandemic caused some distribution to the squad with players moving away.

“The team broke up but we worked hard in the summer to strengthen and we wanted a core nucleus of boys from Crumlin, mirroring my days at Cliftonville when the players were also fans.

“We have only lost two league games and want to hang onto the coat-tails of the top six.

“The club took a bit of a risk in appointing me and I’m very grateful to them.”

Given his Cliftonville loyalties and the time he tasted defeat in the 2013 Final against Glentoran – a game in which he was also sent off – the former Glenavon man has little affection for this competition.

“Every time it comes around I say I hate this Cup!” he jokes. “It’s the opening line of every team talk. The memories are not great but this time we are in the fifth round and we aren’t here to make up the numbers. It’s a difficult task but we won’t be going to Inver to roll over.

“Their wage budget is massive, they are full-time, while we are the teachers and plumbers.”