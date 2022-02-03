Crusaders ‘accept’ Glentoran ‘apology’ after assistant Paul Millar’s alleged assault on coach Darren Murphy

Crusaders FC has accepted an apology offered by Glentoran after an incident that took place during the Glens’ Danske Bank Premiership win at Seaview last month.

Crues chiefs had threatened to hit Glentoran’s assistant manager Paul Millar with a lifetime ban from their Shore Road stadium if he was found guilty of an alleged assault during the visitors’ 2-1 win on January 21.

It was reported following the game that Millar could face an investigation from the police and football authorities following an alleged assault on Crusaders coach Darren Murphy in the sterile area behind the dug-outs.

However, Glentoran issued a statement on Wednesday evening, saying that they “regret any offence caused to Crusaders FC” during the aforementioned match.

The statement continued: “Glentoran FC, its staff, Directors and players wish to move forward harmoniously with all members of Crusaders FC. Our league is in an exciting place, with huge potential for the future. We must all commit to protecting the positive image of NIFL at all times.”

And Crusaders responded in kind with a statement that read: “We acknowledge and accept the apology from Glentoran FC in relation to an incident involving our 1st Team Coach Darren Murphy on 21st January at Seaview. As part of the football family, we need to continue working together in the best interests of the game in Northern Ireland.”