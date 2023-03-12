Crusaders ace Philip Lowry expects backlash from Cliftonville’s Cup exit

Paddy McLaughlin’s boys were left grappling hopelessly on the ropes last Saturday when they slumped to a shock home defeat by Dungannon Swifts which washed their Irish Cup aspirations down the tubes yet again.

It means it’s 45 years since the Reds have had their hands on the trophy — it’s now becoming more of a mental conundrum, rather than a hoodoo or jinx.

In contrast, the Crues ground out a crucial 1-0 home win against Glentoran and are only two games away from retaining the trophy.

Cliftonville, however, are still in the mix for the Danske Bank Premiership title — along with four other clubs that are trying desperately to go stride-for-stride with leaders Larne.

The Reds approach tomorrow night’s match seven points adrift, while Stephen Baxter’s team are currently 12 behind — and defeat for either side could well and truly scupper their title chances.

“They’ll be hurting big time,” says Lowry. “Everyone fully expected Cliftonville to be in the semi-final draw, but you must give credit to Dungannon. By all accounts, they were very good on the day.

“Cliftonville will be a wounded animal when they come to us. They now have so much to play for in this title race. It will be a huge game, it will be down to whoever wants it more and whoever takes their chances on the night.

“From our own perspective, we are playing well and I don’t think too many teams relish the prospect of coming to Seaview in our current form. A north Belfast derby is always special and it comes at a crucial time for both clubs.

“It will be a mouth-watering clash. They are always fiercely contested games, and this will be no different.

“Seaview has been a fortress for us this year, except for one game against Ballymena United when we didn’t hit the heights that we’ve been used to.

“The atmosphere has been tremendous at all home games — we had a sell-out crowd last week for the Cup match against Glentoran.

“We’ll probably go close to another sell-out against the Reds and we have a little bit of added spice with the game being shown live on Sky Sports. The crowds across the League this year have been fantastic — it’s going from strength to strength.”

Lowry gives an honest assessment when it comes to his team’s title chances.

He goes on: “You never want to say never but, realistically, we are probably too far behind Larne at this moment in time. Yes, they dropped a couple of points against Linfield last week, but they still have quite a cushion over us.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of more twists and turns especially in the split, but I think we are probably fighting for second or third place.

“Our own manager said we’ve too much to do, but we’ll still fight for every point to see where it takes us. If we can’t catch Larne, then hopefully we can secure an automatic European place.

“We also have the Irish Cup to focus on at a later date and that also carries European qualification. We’ve had great success in the tournament over the last few seasons.

“Obviously, the semi-final will look after itself when we get to it, but it bodes well because players will be looking at the game a bit further down the line, thinking they’ve got to play well if they want to stay in the team.

“That also bodes well for the upcoming League games, starting with Cliftonville and then we’ve two huge games against Portadown and Carrick Rangers before we go into the last five matches in the split.”