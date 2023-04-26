Crusaders announce Seaview legends to take up roles within club’s Academy

Jordan Owens will be part of the club's new Academy set-up — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders have announced that club legends Jordan Owens and Chris Morrow have taken up roles within their Academy for next season.

The pair will help out with the Under-18 side and aim to bring through the next generation of Seaview talent having represented the club themselves.

Owens will take on the role alongside his playing duties having recently signed a new contract extension with Crusaders.

The 32-year-old has warmed the bench for long periods this season but, despite having offers to continue elsewhere, the frontman opted to remain at the club he has played over 600 games for.

It is possible that the promise of a coaching role alongside his playing duties helped sway his decision and he will look to continue to give back to a club he has played for since he was a teenager.

Morrow is a similarly familiar face at Seaview having played there for 13 seasons, winning eight trophies between 2003 and 2016, marshalling the midfield to great effect.

The 37-year-old, who finished his career with brief spells at Carrick Rangers, Harland & Wolff Welders and Brantwood, will work alongside his former team-mate in the Academy.

The Crusaders Academy is a full-time programme, with a host of other familiar faces such as Declan Caddell, Jonny Tuffey and Gary McIlwaine leading the drive for the next generation of Northern Irish talent.

The two-year programme allows boys and girls to leave school or Belfast Metropolitan College with A-Levels or BTEC qualifications in Business, Events Management, Sport or Creative Media, while they also receive 12 hours additional coaching each week which includes strength and conditioning and nutrition.