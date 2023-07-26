Crusaders avoid Sunday Seaview switch as Carrick Rangers clash moved to midweek

History will not be made on the opening weekend of the new Irish League season after Crusaders’ opening day Sports Direct Premiership clash against Carrick Rangers was moved to Tuesday 22 August as opposed to Sunday 6.

Due to their European commitments, the Shore Road side had requested for the game to be pushed back a day from Saturday 5 August, which would have been the first time they played a game on Sunday at Seaview.

However, the match has instead been rescheduled for two weeks later with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Crusaders are due to face Rosenborg in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round clash on Thursday 3 August, which prompted the request for a date switch.

The move comes one month after Crusaders were one of several Premiership sides to vote against a defeated Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) proposal at the Irish FA AGM relating to Sunday football.

At the AGM, NIFL put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

Had it passed it would have meant that Sunday games could have taken place without the agreement of both clubs involved but, by an overwhelming majority – 104 to 27 – IFA members, including Crusaders, voted against the proposal.

Before the vote in the Armagh City Hotel that evening Crues representative Tommy Whiteside took to the floor to inform delegates that his club weren’t against Sunday football but were against making it mandatory. He declared that it was a divisive issue and went against IFA ideals of ‘inclusivity and equality’ adding that as far as he was aware no NIFL club had been asked for their opinion by the NIFL Board and it was ‘a poor poor show on accountability’.

The status quo remained meaning that for Sunday games to take place, agreement was still required by both clubs and that is what has happened between Crusaders and Carrick Rangers.

Meanwhile, Newry City have switched four of their home games from Saturday afternoons to be played under the Friday night lights at the Showgrounds.

Their clashes against Dungannon Swifts (Friday 22 September), Glenavon (Friday 24 November), Ballymena United (Friday 8 December) and Carrick Rangers (Friday 22 December) have all been switched and will all have a 7.45pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, in the Playr-Fit Championship there have been three fixture switches midway through the season affecting games hosted by Ards, Ballinamallard United and Dundela.

Ards’ home game against Harland & Wolff Welders has been changed from Saturday 26 August to the day before with a 7.45pm kick-off, while the New Year’s Day fixtures between Ballinamallard United and Knockbreda, and Dundela and Ards, have been moved to Saturday 30 December with 3pm kick-offs.