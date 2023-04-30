Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter believes he has unearthed the next Jordan Owens

Crusaders 1 Glentoran 2

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he’s looking forward to seeing how the career of exciting young striker Jay Boyd unfolds.

The 20-year-old opened his Crusaders first team account in their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Glentoran at Seaview on Saturday.

Boyd has been prolific for David Rainey’s Crues Reserves side and enjoyed his opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Although at the beginning of his career, Baxter offered a hint of how highly rated the rising star is by comparing him to a young Jordan Owens finding his way in the game.

The club’s record goalscorer was a late substitute against the Glens who will now go into the European play-offs after finishing third.

“You need to give the lads an opportunity to play to see if they can mix it with top teams,” said Baxter.

“To throw him in against the Glens, I thought he was really good and that’s a big sign the player can mix it with the best.

“Let’s hope his career continues to flourish. He’s a bit like a young Jordan Owens starting off. How can we find another Jordan Owens!

“That’s what you need, to find them and see how they progress, I was pleased for him.

“It’s been a fabulous effort from our boys this season, we have competed well with all the teams.

“Now we need to get into Irish Cup Final mode.”

Boyd struck the post before scoring late on from close range to make it 2-1 after goals from Junior Uzokwe and the impressive Terry Devlin gave the east Belfast side a comfortable lead.

Crues keeper Tom Murphy also made eye catching stops from James Singleton and Devlin.

Glens boss Rodney McAree, who lost young defender Harry Murphy to a bad knee injury, said: “Look at last season in the play-offs, we were 2-0 up against Larne in the final and a sending off (Paddy McClean) changes the game.

“We ended up losing it. This time we have to go one better and win both matches. You need a bit of luck, that went against us last year but you also need to create your own luck too.”

Crusaders: Murphy, Hegarty, Robinson (C Burns 49), Weir, Lecky, Ebbe (Owens 91), Caddell, Stewart, Thompson, Boyd, Barr. Subs not used: Pauley, Maguire, Bradshaw, Quinn, McEneaney.

Glentoran: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall (Plum 69), Singleton, Devlin, Murphy (Crowe 35), McMenamin (R Donnelly 69), Wightman, McGinn, Junior (Purkis 84). Subs not used: Webber, Kane, J Donnelly.

Referee: Ian McNabb.

Man of match: Terry Devlin

Match rating: 6/10.