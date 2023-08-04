Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter hails Rosenborg’s touch of class after European battle

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter was bursting with pride at the effort his players put in against Rosenborg

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter wasn’t alone in admiring his side’s performance in Norway this week.

In an impressive and classy show of respect, the Rosenborg management and players saluted the Irish Premiership side for a phenomenal effort over two legs in a tense, thrilling and dramatic Europa Conference League qualifier.

A club of Rosenborg’s pedigree could have blown away the club Baxter likes to call “a wee team from the Shore Road”.

Crusaders aren’t even top dogs in their own city. And yet, they went into the lion’s den at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim and fought like tigers.

Against the odds, they made it a tie of fine margins. Had Ben Kennedy buried that header in the first few minutes, it could have been a very different outcome.

The Crues’ never-say-die mentality shone through, but their cause was made more difficult by Paul Heatley’s dismissal in extra-time – a decision that angered Baxter.

It was a night of deep pride and pain. Although the Hatchetmen were denied another UEFA cash windfall and a Third Qualifying Round clash with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts, their heroic performance over the two legs will be remembered.

As is often the case in football, there is regret. Perhaps they could have won the first leg with a little bit more sharpness in attack, but they also needed Jonny Tuffey to produce a Man of the Match performance in the second leg.

With Rosenborg 17 games into their season and the Crues yet to start their Premiership campaign, it never felt like being a level contest, but the north Belfast side’s display of character and resilience was appreciated far beyond their own supporters and dressing room.

“Huge respect to their manager (Svein Maalen), the coaching team and their players for their comments to me afterwards,” said a proud Baxter. “I thought that was a touch of class from them to congratulate us on our performance given the size of our club compared to their club.

“In the 18 years that I have managed the football club, to come this close to a team of this calibre and quality of Rosenborg is our most outstanding performance in Europe.

“Across the two legs, we probably should have won the game at Seaview by a few more goals, and here, we have competed right to the tape.

"To do that against this level of opposition speaks volumes of how proud I am of the team.

"They were magnificent to a man, carried out the instructions we asked, and we are so unlucky to exit the competition in the manner we have.”

It was a contest that was emotionally exhausting to watch, never mind play in.

Crusaders, who had beaten Finnish side FC Haka in the previous stage, produced an inspired display, but that little bit of luck they needed wasn’t there.

Losing 3-2 on the night after extra-time, they exited 5-4 on aggregate as Leo Cornic lashed home the winner to finally break the visitors’ resistance.

Jayden Nelson broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but the Crues hit back in the final minute of the half through Philip Lowry. Rosenborg edged in front in extra-time through Ísak Snær Thorsvalsson’s header but Heatley made it 2-2.

Heatley’s dismissal was a shattering blow. After being cautioned for a late challenge, he was then shown a second yellow for kicking the ball away in extra-time. Baxter was fuming with the call made by Hungarian referee Ádám Farkas.

“The manner of the defeat is so disappointing – to get Paul sent off for nothing at all,” said Baxter.

“It was a soft red card. Paul has chased a ball and I felt there should have been common sense applied by a referee of that experience, but he sends him off.

“It’s a poor decision at best. It destroyed the game for us.

“You need some common sense to be applied given we were in the lion’s den with a 15,000 crowd coming at us.

“To hold a team of this magnitude to extra-time and be a hair’s breadth of penalty kicks is just phenomenal, and to say it’s our best performance in Europe is absolutely true.”

The referee showed greater leniency to Crusaders when he resisted calls for Adam Lecky to be sent off following a clash of heads with Adrian Pereira.

Lecky was shown a yellow card and Baxter insisted there was nothing in it.

“That was play-acting and I was standing beside it,” he said. “Their player laughed, which said it all. I don’t think either of them were a yellow card, it was a soft foul.

“Adam was taken down with a professional foul, they both jump up, there’s a small collision and one player made too much of it.”