Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter hit with six-game ban following sending off during Glentoran defeat

Seaview club immediately appeal IFA punishment dished out after alleged altercation with referee

Crusaders are challenging an Irish FA disciplinary committee decision to ban their manager Stephen Baxter after he was hit with a six match suspension.

Disciplinary chiefs handed Baxter a two-match touchline ban following his sending off in the Danske Bank Premiership game against Glentoran on January 21 and an additional four matches for ‘threatening behaviour’ towards referee Jamie Robinson following the clash at Seaview.

An Irish FA spokesperson has confirmed that the Crues boss was given a six-game touchline ban and the north Belfast club have lodged an appeal.

Glentoran came from behind to beat Crusaders 2-1 in a controversial encounter and the Crues were left fuming at the performance of the officials.

Jude Winchester was shown a straight red card for a first half challenge on Joe Crowe, sparking anger among the home side and the club appealed that decision.

Crusaders were also fuming when a penalty wasn’t awarded after Paddy McClean challenged Ben Kennedy twice.

Baxter was shown a straight red card on 85 minutes, seemingly for something he said to the referee.

It’s understood the Crues boss made his way to the referee’s room at Seaview and attempted to speak to the referee after the game, without success. Baxter then had a conversation with members of the PSNI.

Baxter was not on the touchline for the league games at Portadown and at home to Glenavon on Saturday.

In the game against the Glens, Josh Robinson had given the Crues a half-time lead, with Conor McMenamin levelling before Winchester was shown a straight red card and Robbie McDaid’s second half header won the match.