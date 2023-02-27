Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter – “It’s Larne’s title to lose”

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says it is Larne’s league title to lose after admitting his side’s 11-point gap to the leaders is too big for them to close.

Baxter had described the Crues’ game at Ballymena as a must-win but a couple of brilliant saves by United keeper Jordan Williamson saw the visitors draw a blank and, according to the manager, ended their outside hopes for the title.

“Looking at the league table and coming to the stage of the season where the top teams are going to play each other over a five-game situation, those teams are going to take points off each other so it’s Larne’s title to lose and the other teams are the ones doing the chasing,” he said.

“You can’t afford to lose any points against the teams around you so Larne are in the box seat and it’s only whether they completely lose the run of themselves, but I haven’t seen that from them, so it’s a big challenge for everyone else.

“It could still take a lot of twists and turns and while I’m saying we’re a little too far behind, there are other teams still in there fighting. I remember some years ago, we were 11 points clear with nine games to go and Linfield caught us, so lots can happen.”

The veteran boss, who last brought the Premiership title to Seaview in 2018, accepted that it is his club’s away form this season that has halted their ambitions - only four of their 17 wins have come on their travels, with only one against a top six side.

“It’s there to be seen,” added Baxter. “We’re playing pretty well at home but for some reason we haven’t been able to get over the line in away games, at Glenavon a 2-2 draw and here today at Ballymena a 0-0 draw. I have been happy with performance levels but goals win football matches and we haven’t done enough in that department.”

Ballymena ended a run of three successive defeats but it is now eight games without a win, however the one point has moved them clear of Carrick Rangers in that seventh place, which could get them a chance of European football next season.

But boss David Jeffrey knows it will be a dogfight to the end of the season.

“On any given day any one team can beat another in this league but, over the piece, the stronger teams will win more than they lose that’s quite clear. But everyone in the bottom six is in a battle," he said.

“I’m pleased we dug in today but we’ve got to continue to do that until the end of the season.”

Ballymena: Williamson; Whiteside, Wilson (Farquhar 30), Nelson; Henderson; McVarnock, Kelly, Graham, McCullough; Kane, McDaid. Unused subs: Redman, Waide, McGrory, Gibson, Tipton, Place.

Crusaders: Tuffey; Burns, Robinson, Larmour, McKeown; Clarke (Winchester 59), Lowry, Forsythe, Ebbe (Caddell 59); Heatley, Lecky. Unused subs: Murphy, Hegarty, Stewart, Thompson, Boyd.

Referee: Steven Gregg

Man of match: Jordan Williamson

Match rating: 7/10