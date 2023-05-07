Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter pays tribute to Kaylee Black (13) after Irish Cup win

Minutes applause held in respect of Katie Black during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Fans of Crusaders show a banner paying tribute to Kaylee Black at today's Final at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter paid tribute to Kaylee Black as fans remembered the young footballer at the Irish Cup final.

The 13-year-old, who played as goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers FC’s under-13s side, tragically passed away earlier this week.

On Sunday, a minute’s silence in her memory was observed before the cup final.

Members of the Black family attended the match, in which the Crues beat Ballymena 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time.

Kaylee’s photograph was shown on the big screen at the match at Windsor Park, as the stadium announcer told relatives: “The thoughts and prayers of the entire football family are with you at this difficult time.”

Then in the 13th minute, with Crusaders 1-0 up through Ross Clarke’s goal, the match paused as players, officials and fans staged a minute’s applause.

Kaylee’s photograph was again shown on the big screen as the Crues’ fans sang her name.

Afterwards, Baxter said he had spoken to Kaylee’s relatives in recent days.

“We had a lovely moment with the family earlier in the week - on Wednesday night, after training,” he said.

He said the players and staff had collected and donated money to the family.

“I, a couple of staff and Billy-Joe (Burns, the captain) went and met the family back at Seaview and we had some time with them,” he added.

“We chatted as a team around the loss of someone connected to our football club, playing for our Strikers, in the girls’ section.

"It brings everything into reality and into perspective that this is a game of football that we all love and enjoy, but when something like this happens, it all goes out the window.”

On Thursday the hearse carrying Kaylee’s coffin made a poignant visit to the club’s Seaview stadium.

The previous night, Crusaders’ senior women’s team dedicated their 5-0 win over Derry City Women to her. Players wore black armbands and t-shirts with Kaylee's photograph.

In a tribute after Kaylee’s death, Crusaders Strikers said the club was “deeply saddened” by her passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview,” they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Kaylee’s funeral will be held on Tuesday.Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter paid tribute to Kaylee Black as fans remembered the young footballer at the Irish Cup final.

The 13-year-old, who played as goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers FC’s under-13s side, tragically passed away earlier this week.

On Sunday, a minute’s silence in her memory was observed before the cup final.

Members of the Black family attended the match, in which the Crues beat Ballymena 4-0 to win the trophy for the sixth time.

Minutes applause held in respect of Katie Black during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Kaylee’s photograph was shown on the big screen at the match at Windsor Park, as the stadium announcer told relatives: “The thoughts and prayers of the entire football family are with you at this difficult time.”

Then in the 13th minute, with Crusaders 1-0 up through Ross Clarke’s goal, the match paused as players, officials and fans staged a minute’s applause.

Kaylee’s photograph was again shown on the big screen as the Crues’ fans sang her name.

Afterwards, Baxter said he had spoken to Kaylee’s relatives in recent days.

“We had a lovely moment with the family earlier in the week - on Wednesday night, after training,” he said.

He said the players and staff had collected and donated money to the family.

“I, a couple of staff and Billy-Joe (Burns, the captain) went and met the family back at Seaview and we had some time with them,” he added.

“We chatted as a team around the loss of someone connected to our football club, playing for our Strikers, in the girls’ section.

"It brings everything into reality and into perspective that this is a game of football that we all love and enjoy, but when something like this happens, it all goes out the window.”

On Thursday the hearse carrying Kaylee’s coffin made a poignant visit to the club’s Seaview stadium.

The previous night, Crusaders’ senior women’s team dedicated their 5-0 win over Derry City Women to her. Players wore black armbands and t-shirts with Kaylee's photograph.

Kaylee Black.

In a tribute after Kaylee’s death, Crusaders Strikers said the club was “deeply saddened” by her passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview,” they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Kaylee’s funeral will be held on Tuesday.