Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter toasts his ‘best ever European night’

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter admitted that his team’s performance against Rosenborg at Seaview on Thursday night was his finest moment in European football.

The Shore Road boys turned in a display of guts and hunger, complemented by a few magical moments that had the home supporters oozing with pride at the finish.

Midfielder Philip Lowry shot the Crues into an early lead, but goals from Carlo Holse and Ole Sæter, who stroked home a spot kick, had the Norwegians in front at the interval.

In a stirring second-half showing, the Hatchetmen levelled through defender Billy Joe Burns before goalkeeper André Hansen produced a couple of wonder saves to spare his team’s blushes.

Crusaders require another monstrous effort to keep their UEFA Europa Conference League hopes alive beyond next week’s return leg in Norway, but a high-spirited Baxter couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

“I would probably go as far as to say it was the best European night that I have ever experienced,” he purred.

“I’ve done quite a few of these now (European games), but our level of performance, given the fact that we are just coming off a few pre-season friendly games, was outstanding.

“Make no mistake about it, Rosenborg are a top, top quality side. They kept the ball extremely well; they were very intelligent in their movement, but we nullified that threat for a great deal of the time. We stopped the ball in behind, which worked really well.

“Then, we had our own special moments in which we had opportunities to score in two 10 or 15-minute spells in both halves. We scored two goals and might have scored three more.”

If anything, it was the Trondheim giants who were hanging on at the end.

Baxter added: “They took off a midfielder to bring on a centre-back near the end – I think they had three men marking Jordan Owens, he is just a warrior.

“I haven’t got the words to describe him. He’s just an amazing guy, person and player to come on and give us that cameo, which he does.

“When he was introduced, he gave everyone a lift... the fans, the stadium came alive. We created the goal right away when he came on. And there were another few special moments; (Paul) Heatley flashed one past the post, Jordan almost scored with a header and then Billy Joe brings an outstanding save from the goalkeeper.

“Jordan just creates havoc. Overall, I’m very proud of the team performance.

“I was also very proud of the fans. I asked the boys to go out and do it (perform), first and foremost for themselves, for their families, for the club and for Northern Ireland – and I think they did that exceptionally well.

“We had the momentum for a 10-minute spell or so (in both halves), when we had them pinned in, but we knew we couldn’t maintain that. What we wanted to do was stay in the tie and keep it alive for the return match. I think we’ve accomplished that.

“We are probably a hair disappointed with the two goals we conceded. That said, a 2-2 draw is okay... being greedy, we thought we might have got the result we wanted.”

However, Baxter acknowledges that it will take something special if his charges are to face Heart of Midlothian in the Third Round of the tournament.

“We were under no illusions on how good our opponents were – and we are under no illusions how difficult it will be out there,” he went on.

“If we can play 15 men, there is probably a good chance (to qualify).

“Rosenborg pass the ball well; they keep it well. They are quick in transition, and they work off the two sides, they’ve good quality all over the park. We are going onto a really big pitch, we’ve been out there twice already.

“They will be very happy leaving Seaview level and they will be very confident out there, but in football, you just never know.

“If we can hold a shape of some description and produce a couple of magic moments from a free kick or a set piece, who knows? In football, you never say never.”