Crusaders’ clash with Glenavon called off in line with NIFL’s Covid-19 Policy

Crusaders’ Danske Bank Premiership tie against Glenavon, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Seaview, will no longer go ahead in line with the NI Football League’s Covid Case Policy.

According to the Glenavon website, the club received correspondence from the NIFL on Thursday night stating: “an Independent Panel appointed by the NI Football League considered Crusaders FC appeal of their case under Article 3 of the NIFL COVID-19 Case Policy.

“Taking into the account all of the information provided by Crusaders FC, the Panel has considered this appeal and made an informed recommendation which is to accede to Crusaders FC’s request.”

NIFL have since confirmed the news on their website, adding that a new date for the game will be arranged in due course.

Crusaders have had problems with Covid-19 for the last week, with this their third straight postponement due to the virus having seen fixtures against Carrick Rangers and Ballyclare Comrades called off as well.

The Shore Road club’s next fixture is due to be a Danske Bank Premiership game away to Warrenpoint Town next Saturday, October 30.