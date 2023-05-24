Crusaders close to wrapping up deal for former Linfield star Jimmy Callacher

Crusaders are poised to complete the signing of highly-rated defender Jimmy Callacher following his departure from Linfield.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that the Crues were in the box seat to land the 31-year-old centre-back and it is expected a deal will be rubber stamped this week.

The move has the potential to be one of the captures of the close season given Callacher’s quality, experience and winning mentality.

He won everything at Linfield and was hugely influential for David Healy as the Blues dominated Irish League football, claiming five titles in the last seven seasons as well as a host of Cup competitions.

With the new full-time environment at Linfield, and Callacher keen to continue working in his own business, all parties felt it was best for the defender to move on this summer.

Admired by every club in the Premiership, Callacher had choices but it seems he is on his way to Seaview where manager Stephen Baxter, fresh from a 4-0 Irish Cup Final triumph over Ballymena United, has been doing some impressive transfer business.

Baxter has brought in exciting Newry striker James Teelan, Glentoran right-back Mal Smith, Lloyd Anderson, who had a fine season at Carrick, and Ballymena goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

The arrival of Callacher will strengthen an already strong back line and there could be more to come with the Crues intent on being title contenders next season.

Like Crusaders, Portadown have been busy in the transfer market since the end of a campaign that saw them relegated to the Championship. Niall Currie’s men announced last night that they had signed Dale Montgomery on the expiration of his Newry City contract.

Meanwhile, former Institute boss Sean Connor is the latest name in the frame for the vacant Ballymena United manager’s job.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that the Sky Blues would be speaking to prospective candidates this week with the aim to have a new boss in place by the end of the month.

Ballymena are expected to hold talks with former player Jim Ervin, currently with Carrick Rangers, their former manager Kenny Shiels, who famously took the Northern Ireland women’s team to the Euro Finals last year, and ex-Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney, presently in charge at Welling United. Sources suggest Connor is also interested in the post.