Crusaders confirm they have lodged official protest to IFA after shoot-out loss in Irish Cup semi-final

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey is sent off during his side's shoot-out defeat to Larne. Pic: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Crusaders have announced they have lodged an "official protest" to the Irish FA over their Irish Cup semi-final defeat in a penalty shoot-out to Larne on Tuesday.

The Shore Road side were knocked out of the competition after being beaten 6-5 by the Inver Reds in their last-four tie at Mourneview Park after the two sides were level after 120 minutes.

However, there was plenty of controversy in the shoot-out, with Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey sent-off for receiving two yellow cards after jumping off his line to make saves three times.

He was replaced in goal by defender Billy Joe Burns but Larne would go on to win the match and set up a final with Linfield back at Mourneview Park on Friday.

But that game is still at risk of not going ahead after Crusaders confirmed they had lodged an official protest with the IFA over how the situation was handled by referee Shane Andrews.

Stephen Baxter's side are arguing that the laws of the game were not properly applied in the shoot-out and therefore the result should not stand.

It is believed their argument centres around the number of players on the pitch for the shoot-out, with the Crues believing Larne should have had to remove one of their players from the pitch once Tuffey was dismissed.

Under the laws of the game, if a player is sent-off during a shoot-out, the opposing team must take one of their players out of the line-up so that both teams are taking the same number of penalties on rotation.

The club also confirmed that they are not taking legal action, despite their statement on Tuesday night stating that they had "appointed counsel" over the incident.

In Thursday's follow up statement, the club wrote: "Following legal advice Crusaders FC confirm that an Official Protest has been lodged with the IFA Challenge Cup Committee in relation to the above fixture in accordance with Rule 18 of the competition.

"In order to minimise disruption to the competition and given the extremely tight timelines, the details of the protest have been shared with the IFA verbally and a copy of the documentation has been forwarded also by email.

"The protest details multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game.

"For the avoidance of doubt NO legal action has been taken as has been misreported widely in the press."

Where this leaves the status of Friday's Irish Cup final is unclear, with the game going ahead as it stands currently, however the Irish FA have not responded with a statement of their own yet.