Crusaders destroy Ballymena United in Irish Cup Final romp

Ballymena United 0 Crusaders 4

Pacemaker Press 7-5-23 Ballymena Utd v Crusaders - Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup Crusaders Philip Lowry celebrates his goal during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 07-05-23 Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Ballymena United v Crusaders Philip Lowry of Crusaders scores the third goal during this Afternoon's Final at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 07-05-23 Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Ballymena United v Crusaders Jordan Forsythe after Adam Lecky of Crusaders scores the second goal during this Afternoon's Final at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 07-05-23 Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Ballymena United v Crusaders Adam Lecky of Crusaders scores the second goal during this Afternoon's Final at NFS @ Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Pacemaker Press 7-5-23 Ballymena Utd v Crusaders - Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup Crusaders Adam Lecky comes under pressure from Ballymena's Dougie Wilson during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press 7-5-23 Ballymena Utd v Crusaders - Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill watching on during today's cup final at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

There was a minute of silence and a round of applause for young Crusaders player Kaylee Black, who died last week — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Make no mistake about it, this was a grudge match!

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey may have quite eloquently gone on record to emphasise last year’s Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup Final had been erased from his team’s memory, but the wounds were still seeping.

It’s not often Jeffrey is reduced to tears. But Josh Robinson’s goal in added time and Johnny McMurray’s breath-taking strike just at the end of extra-time, had the big man sobbing.

Not only did it leave midfielder Robbie Weir’s first half own goal a mere statistic, but it deprived the Sky Blues of their first Irish Cup win since 1998.

It would been have been reckless of Jeffrey not to use, the hurt, frustration, and heartbreak his boys suffered in his team talk this time.

But his opposite number, Stephen Baxter is also the master of motivation. Although both managers are great pals off the pitch, he knew Jeffrey would be coming back to this year’s final with a point to prove.

Baxter, however, used all his years of experience to produce a tactical masterclass. His boys not only outwitted their opponents, but they out fought, out manoeuvred and totally out played them as well.

If last season was a Cup Final mugging, this was a Cup Final demolition. The Crues scored four goals - it could have been seven or eight.

Once Ross Clarke shot them into the first half lead, the outcome was never in doubt. Then, strikes in the second phase from Adam Lecky, Philip Lowry and Paul Heatley, gave the game a more realistic appearance.

It was the sixth time the Crues had got their hands on the coveted piece of silverware – and this was so richly deserved. How their fans enjoyed it at the finish, a crowd of just under 10,000 turned up to witness the first ever Sunday Final.

Sun drenched Windsor Park was the perfect setting – the stadium was awash with colour, sky blue on one side, red and black on the other.

When the players emerged from the tunnel area, they were greeted by a wall of noise that echoed around south Belfast.

And, prior to kick, there was an impeccable minute's silence for young Kaylee Black, the Crusaders Strikers youth player played passed away aged 13 last week.

There was also a round of applause and a standing ovation in the 13th minute in her memory. A nice gesture by both sets of supporters.

With influential defender Billy Joe Burns banned, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter handed the captain’s armband to midfield maestro Lowry and he was duly named man of the match.

It was the seasoned-hardened Crues that settled into the game from the first blast of Tim Marshall’s whistle – he was taking charge of his second Irish Cup final.

An early back header from rookie defender Craig Farquhar almost embarrassed his goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, who had to scamper back to retrieve the situation before Jude Winchester popped up at the back post to meet a Clarke corner kick, which was expertly flicked on by Adam Lecky, only to sending his diving header wide.

Jeffrey’s men didn’t heed the early warnings.

Another Lecky flick in midfield sent Winchester scampering clear of at static United defence only to see his low drive ricochet off the legs of Williamson.

Within 30 seconds, the big shot stopper was picking the ball out of his net. Lowry and Jordan Forsythe were involved on the right, but there appeared little danger when the ball was fed in to Clarke.

After taking a touch, he tried his luck with a speculative shot from distance that crashed off the leg of Steven McCullough, totally wrong-footing Williamson. Cue the signal for the Crusaders half of the ground to erupt.

United attempted to come back off the ropes and had their first sniff at the other end on 25 minutes. Ross Redman’s looping cross was met by the unmarked Josh Kelly, whose header flashed wide.

But the Sky Blues were living dangerously. Lowry tested Williamson with a stinging 30-yard drive, before the big goalkeeper spilled a cross from Paul Heatley.

The ball fell perfectly for Lowry, but Williamson somehow got a hand to the midfielder’s volley to deflect clear.

Then, just before the interval, the overworked Williamson managed to beat away a Forsythe shot that was destined for the top corner, while the big defender then walloped another low effort inches past the post.

United were relieved to hear the half-time whistle, it was over to Jeffrey to somehow inject new belief and impetus into his flagging side.

Unfortunately, Jeffrey’s words fell on deaf ears because the Crues required merely eight minutes of the second half to strike again.

Lecky began and finished he move. The big striker showed treat technique on the right before pulling the ball back for Jarlath O’Rourke, whose low shot crashed back off the post.

When the rebound fell to Lecky, he expertly lofted the ball over the stranded Williamson, sending the fans behind that goal into hysterics.

United were now hanging on. Lecky was hauled down by Sean Graham and, when Forsythe tried his luck with a 35-yard free kick, Williamson did well to scoop clear.

But it got even better for the Crues. They were out of sight on 65 minutes when Clarke whipped in a trademark corner kick from the right that was met by Lowry, whose headed bulleted past Williamson.

If that was good, Heatley bagged the goal of the game three minutes later.

The diminutive little striker picked up a Lowry pass and, having spotted Williams slightly off his line, he curled home beauty from 20 yards.

It was game set, and match.

But it was also the signal for the Crues introduce of midfielder Declan Caddell, who was coaxed back from retirement earlier this season, but this was his final bow in a red and black shirt – what a way to go out.

There were no tears this time for Jeffrey. He knew his team never laid a glove on their opponents throughout the 90 minutes...and he knows they got away with a relatively respectable score line! It could have been much worse.

