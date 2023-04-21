Crusaders don’t have one eye on Irish Cup Final yet, insists Stephen Baxter

The Reds were rocked earlier this week when manager Paddy McLaughlin decided to walk away, although perhaps it wasn’t such a big surprise as Cliftonville have experienced a disastrous end to the League campaign, winning merely one of their last six games.

It meant they not only dropped out of the title race — won in a canter by Tiernan Lynch’s record-breaking Larne — but have slumped to fourth in the table, which means their only possible route to European football will be via the end-of-season play-offs.

McLaughlin was almost lured away by Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins on a previous occasion, but this time he returned with a ruthless attitude, and he duly snared his man.

The former Institute and Coleraine defender broke the news to his staff and players on Monday night, having led the Reds to League Cup and County Antrim Shield success in his four-year reign.

Long-serving Declan O’Hara has been put in interim charge until McLaughlin’s successor can be named.

The former centre-back has just two League games to see out — tomorrow’s derby dust-up and a clash with Linfield next Saturday — prior to the play-offs, while Cliftonville have revealed plans to introduce a new hybrid model to accommodate full-time players along with a full-time manager.

Baxter reckons the Reds will be determined to show their mettle in the coming weeks.

“It’s always tasty when the teams meet,” he said. “I know there has been a bit of upheaval up the road with Paddy leaving the club, but I’ve my own house to keep in order.

“We are looking to finish the League campaign as strongly as possible. European football is so important now to every club.

“We have the Irish Cup Final coming up next month, but we don’t want to put our eggs on one basket. It means we have two options for Europe, the Cup and the play-offs.

“Yes, we desperately want to hold on to the trophy we won last season, but it’s important to keep momentum going by finishing strongly in the League.

“The end of the season is in sight, but we still have an enormous amount to play for.”

Baxter has, meanwhile, doffed his cap in the direction of newly crowned champions Larne, who approach their final two games having built up a nine-point gap on nearest challengers Linfield.

“Tiernan (Lynch) deserves a massive amount of credit,” he said. “When they beat us at Seaview last week, I told him to go and enjoy it because it was special moment in his life — they don’t come around all that often.

“It probably sunk in over the next few days that he’d achieved something spectacular. Let’s face it, Larne were not a much-fancied club through the years and now suddenly they are top of the pile.

“Well done to them, they deserve it. Their fans came out in large numbers to celebrate with the team. They’ve been the best team; they’ll enjoy their moment.

“I know Tiernan had been under an enormous amount of pressure over the past number of weeks. I’d been in his position. You don’t sleep for a start. Probably over the last six weeks or so, Tiernan has had two or three hours sleep every night.

“At times you are worried about one game coming your way, but when you are worrying about the likes of Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville coming down the track, then that’s when the doubts begin to come in.

“You worry about every single game, but they have come out on the other side and are worthy champions. The pressure is now eased and they can enjoy the moment.”