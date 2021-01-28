Crusaders eye Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey after contract snub

Crusaders are among the top Danske Bank Premiership clubs understood to be considering a move for Glenavon goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton has confirmed the former Northern Ireland international will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Hamilton said Tuffey turned down the club's offer of a new three-year contract.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter is a long-time admirer of Tuffey but the 34-year-old would attract the interest of several clubs.

The north Belfast club have already signed Glenavon defender Daniel Larmour on a pre-contract.

Crusaders have two professional goalkeepers in their squad in Ger Doherty and Sean O'Neill.

Former Linfield stopper Tuffey won the first trophy in his career, the Irish Cup, with Glenavon in 2016 when Hamilton's men conquered the Blues 2-0.

Linfield, meanwhile, have signed Rangers midfielder Cameron Palmer on an 18-month contract. The 20-year-old has been on loan at Clyde since October and played three times for the League One outfit.

Blues boss David Healy said: "Cameron joins us from Rangers and the signing is subject to the normal international clearance formalities. He is an English-born player who has played for Northern Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 level and who has been out on loan at Orange County in the US and at Clyde.

"Cammy is a player I know well and he will be an excellent addition to our squad. I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming months."

Healy says his side's propensity to drop points from winning positions this season is becoming "slightly worrying".

After their 4-3 defeat at Cliftonville on Tuesday evening, Linfield could thank Coleraine and Portadown for taking points off title rivals Larne and Crusaders respectively, ensuring the Blues stay four points clear at the top.

But that didn't make their own result any more pleasing to Healy, as his side slipped up for the fourth time in 14 Premiership games this term.

Notably, in all four of those games, Linfield have opened the scoring. They led 1-0 in the 3-3 draw with Glentoran, the 2-1 loss at Warrenpoint and the 3-1 defeat at Larne. In fact, they led twice at Solitude on Tuesday, through Jordan Stewart and Jamie Mulgrew, before the Reds recovered.

Add in the 13 goals that the Blues have conceded in their last eight outings and you're left with a manager demanding more.

"We made crucial errors that cost us," said Healy. "We've conceded too many goals this year and that's certainly one thing we need to stamp out quickly.

"For some of the little bits of play we had in the first half, we didn't go on and create three, four, five better chances. We had okay half-chances and a couple of balls across, but we knew coming in at half-time Cliftonville would have a reaction, which they did."