Crusaders fight back to claim valuable draw in Finland

Haka 2 Crusaders 2

Crusaders’ hopes of progressing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers are still very much alive after they held Finnish side FC Haka 2-2 in Valkeakoski.

FC Haka, led by former Tottenham and Sunderland midfield Teemu Tainio, have been struggling for form in their domestic league and Stephen Baxter’s men will believe they can finish the job at Seaview.

A sweet finish from Jordan Forsythe saw the Crues strike first but a Logan Rogerson penalty and Tiemoko Fofana effort swung the tie in Haka’s favour.

The second half sending off of Janne-Pekka Laine gave the Crues a lift and Ross Clarke’s 22-yard free-kick made it 2-2.

In a lively and sometimes frenetic first half, Forsythe’s sublime strike had the visiting fans in fine voice but two goals in three minutes rocked the Crues.

Keeper Jonny Tuffey had to be alert to stop Rogerson unleashing a shot and in the fourth minute he made a smart stop to foil Laine.

Crusaders showed plenty of attacking intent with Paul Heatley driving forward but a looping Ben Kennedy header was easily gathered by Aatu Hakala.

Philip Lowry’s effort deflected off target but Forsythe produced the accuracy required on 22 minutes when his curling strike from 25 yards sailed past Hakala.

The visitors were buoyant, but their smiles faded when Kennedy was penalised for handball and New Zealand international Logan Rogerson poked the spot-kick past Tuffey in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes later Haka went in front following a devastating move as Stavros Zarokostas squared for Ivorian Fofana to touch home from five yards.

The Irish Cup holders had the wind removed from their sails and Heatley saw his low drive flicked past the post by Hakala.

Lowry found the net on 49 minutes but the offside flag was raised.

Laine came within inches of giving his side a 3-1 lead in the 55th minute when his free-kick struck the crossbar.

Kennedy's free-kick was diverted to safety by Hakala and the visitors had a numerical advantage from the 66th minute when Laine caught Lowry with a late challenge and his second caution brought an end to his contribution.

It was a timely lift for the visitors and on 68 minutes, winger Clarke found the net with a delicious free-kick.

With their superior numbers, Crusaders began to dominate and Lowry poked a shot narrowly wide.

Neither side could celebrate a third goal, leaving the tie all square for the return leg.

Haka: Hakala, Bah-Traore, Friberg, Auvinen, Mahuta, Laine, Siira, Purme, Rogerson (Herbert 70), Fofana (Sihvonen 70), Zarokostas. Subs not used: Laaksonen, Lepola, Lescano, Malundama, Ndiaye, Whyte.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Larmour, Burns, McKeown, O'Rourke, Ben Kennedy (Owens 84), Lecky (Winchester 80), Heatley, Forsythe, Lowry, Clarke. Subs not used: Anderson, Boyd, Mikhail Kennedy, Kerr, Smith, Teelan, Weir, Williamson.

Referee: Sivert Amland (Norway).