Crusaders’ focus is always on the next game and not on any long winning streaks, says manager Stephen Baxter

Danske Bank Premiership

The Crues have only managed back-to-back victories in the Danske Bank Premiership once since the end of November, yet again failing to record repeat successes when they could only draw 2-2 at Glenavon on Tuesday night after defeating Dungannon Swifts last Saturday.

The barrier separating Crusaders from top spot – they are only six points behind leaders Larne despite being in fifth-place – would appear to be the absence of a sustained winning run.

That topsy-turvy form, however, isn’t a particular issue for Baxter because he sees a pattern across the league and every point being precious, which in turn has led to a thrilling title chase that shows no sign of opening up with just 10 games to go and six teams in contention rather than one running away with it.

“All we look at is what’s around us, the next game in front of us and the results and form matters little. Whatever the points add up to, that’s your position,” said Baxter, ahead of facing Coleraine at Seaview. “All the other teams are in exactly the same boat. This is a competitive league and you aren’t going to get the consistency. I don’t see many other teams putting long winning runs together.

“It’s a very competitive league with very, very good teams. We went up against Larne, Linfield and Glentoran and we could have lost all three because all three are the highest professional teams in the country.

“We got four points out of it which we were pretty well pleased with,” the Crues chief continued, “and we should have had more because we were cheated in one of the games with a handball and a goal that should never have been.

“We take the points as and when they come, be ready for the next game and hope we can get some points from that and we use that to hang on in the league – that’s what it’s about for everybody.”

Baxter marks 18 years in charge of Crusaders next week, but there will be no significant celebrations or reflections on the success that he has brought – three Irish League titles and a trio of Irish Cup successes too. Instead, he is fully focused on winning more.

“February always rings a bell. I think I stopped counting at 10 because you are more interested in the next game, who is injured and all that sort of stuff,” he said.

“Milestones are just milestones, they are just stats and they interest me little, the only thing that I am interested in is this team performing, winning matches and trying to hang in there.”

Baxter is hoping to have defender Daniel Larmour available for today’s clash, but there is no sign of longer-term injury victims including Chris Hegarty and Ben Kennedy returning soon.