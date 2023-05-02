Crusaders footballer Kaylee Black (13) remembered as ‘polite, kind and beautiful’ girl

A young girl who played for Crusaders Strikers’ under-13s team has sadly passed away.

It is understood that Kaylee Black went missing on Sunday.

In a social media post on Monday night, Crusaders Strikers said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes were paid, with many describing it as “heartbreaking news”.

Kaylee supported Premier League side Newcastle United, and an online fan page posted: “13-year-old Kaylee Black, from Northern Ireland, was a Toon fan. She also played football for her local team.

“The Toon Army sends our condolences to her heartbroken family and friends. There are no words that can help but thoughts are with you. Rest in peace Kaylee.”

The Spar shop in Ballyclare further shared their condolences, and described Kaylee as a “beautiful, polite and kind little girl”.

DUP politician Phillip Brett, added: “The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

“Recently, young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

“An unimaginable loss at such a young age. Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

A dedicated spot has also been set up at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tributes to Kaylee.

Flowers, photos and jerseys have already been left at the site.