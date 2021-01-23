Crusaders "fully deserved" to take something from thrilling draw with Larne, claims boss Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter believed his side deserved to take something from their thrilling 3-3 draw with Larne after Ben Kennedy's late penalty rescued them a point at Seaview.

In what was a sensational advert for Irish League football in front of the Sky Sports cameras, the second and third placed sides in the Danske Bank Premiership played out an incredible tie that had just about everything.

Former Crues midfielder Ronan Hale came back to haunt his former side with a first-half brace that had Tiernan Lynch's men 2-1 up at the break after Jamie McGonigle had responded for the hosts.

Jaralth O'Rourke levelled things up with 17 minutes to go, before Johnny McMurray's attempted tackle somehow deflected the ball past Gerard Doherty to give the visitors the lead again with ten minutes to play.

But up stepped Kennedy with just a minute left of regulation time to slot home from 12 yards after David Cushley's free-kick struck Dean Jarvis' arm to round of the scoring.

Baxter believed his side were the better of the two teams on the day, particularly in the second half, but conceded he was relieved just to get a point given the situation they found themselves in late on.

"I thought we were superb today. Really, really superb," praised the Crusaders boss.

"We just needed to get a little tighter. Larne had a lot of the ball (in the first half) but they actually didn't do an awful lot with it other than the strike they get from distance and the free kick. Outside of that they didn't do a lot with it.

"They had a lot of possession in the areas that we wanted them to have it, but outside of that they did very little. We had the two better chances in the first half.

"We were so dominant in the second half, we absolutely destroyed Larne in the second half, so we were very pleased with our performance. We kept Larne at a distance and we fully deserved what we got out of it."

As for watching former Seaview favourite Hale come back to the Shore Road ground and find the net twice against his side, Baxter insisted he always knew the quality was there during his time in Belfast.

Hale left Crusaders to join League of Ireland side St Pat's Athletic in August 2019 but returned to the Irish League last summer to Larne and was the hosts' tormentor-in-chief in the first half.

"Ronan's got a lot of ability. He has that. When he adds work rate to that, he's going to be a good player," admitted Baxter.

"Today he comes in and he has that quality strike in his right foot, and we all know he has that. He's going to be a good player in the future I think."

With debates still rumbling on about how many games will actually get completed in the Danske Bank Premiership, every point is vital, something which Baxter was acutely aware of after the game.

Crusaders now trail league leaders Linfield by just two points, albeit having played a game more, while Larne are a point behind the Blues on the same number of games, meaning the outcome arguably suited the defending champions most of all.

"It's such a strange season and you're just playing games week to week. There's going to be a lot of games coming up in the next few weeks and you just play the next one as it comes along," added Baxter.

"You can't really look too far into these events, there are so many games to go, and it depends how many games we play, of course.

"If we go the whole distance of 38 (games), it could turn out to be a very valuable point, because a point away at Cliftonville two weeks ago and a point here today, they could be good points in the end."