Crusaders-Glenavon league clash OFF for second time after both clubs agree to postponement

Glenavon and Crusaders have had to postpone their meeting for a second time

Wednesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership game between Crusaders and Glenavon has been postponed after a request was accepted by both clubs.

No reason has been given for the postponement, however BBC Sport Northern Ireland are reporting that it is due to Covid-19 concerns. No date has been given for the rescheduled date as of yet.

Ironically, this is the second time this fixture has been postponed, with the game a rescheduled tie from October when the Seaview club was dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

Tonight’s other game between Coleraine and Glentoran at the Showgrounds is still slated to go ahead as it stands.