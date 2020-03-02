Crusaders goalkeeper Gerard Doherty facing ban for throwing bottle at fans

The Irish FA are set to issue another goalkeeper with a ban following more Irish Cup controversy.

Crusaders stopper Gerard Doherty was sent off by referee Andrew Davey for throwing a bottle into the home crowd after his side's 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Glentoran at The Oval on Saturday.

The straight red card for "violent conduct" will see the former Derry City keeper serve a three-match ban but as the incident will be included in the referee's report, a further suspension is likely to be handed down by the Irish FA's disciplinary committee.

The incident, after a tie which had Fifa president Gianni Infantino in the stand, brings more negative headlines to the game following the brawl near the end of the sixth round clash between Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United at Milltown.

Town keeper Mark Byrne was banned for six months, three of which are suspended for 18 months, after being found guilty of "bringing the game into disrepute".

Doherty is likely to face a similar charge with Glentoran also expected to be charged and fined for "spectator misconduct".

Referee Davey also red carded Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter after the game for dissent and Crues midfielder Jordan Forsythe for pushing a ball boy in injury time.

"I saw a bottle going in, at least one," said Davey on the incident between Glentoran fans and Doherty after the final whistle.

"There was some coming in from the crowd as well, but obviously he should not have reacted the way he has.

"He was booked for dissent beforehand but it was a straight red card for violent conduct."

The Irish Cup holders were unhappy at the late penalty which the Bangor whistler gave after taking advice from his fourth official Raymond Crangle.

Crues defender Jarlath O'Rourke was deemed guilty of handling a cross from Robbie McDaid, who calmly stepped up to convert from the spot.

Glentoran will face Cliftonville in the final four while Ballymena United tackle Coleraine in the other semi-final, with the ties scheduled for March 27 and 28.