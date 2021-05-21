Crusaders Irish Cup protest dismissed by authorities as final set to go ahead

The Irish Cup final is set to go ahead on Friday evening as planned, after a protest by Crusaders FC was dismissed.

The north Belfast club had lodged an objection with the Irish FA’s Challenge Cup Committee, following their penalty shootout loss to Larne FC in the competition’s semi-final on Tuesday.

The protest by the club detailed what they called “multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the Game”.

They relate to the rules around the taking of penalty kicks and shoot-outs.

Larne ultimately won the penalty shoot-out 6-5 to secure their place against Linfield in the final after the game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes at Mourneview Park.

Crusaders claim that a Larne player was not removed from play after goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off for moving off his line three times.

They also argued that Tuffey was on his line when he saved Josh Robinson’s penalty before his dismissal and that Larne keeper Conor Mitchell had also left his line and went unpunished.

Dismissing the club’s protest, the committee issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Following consideration of the Protest Letter received from Crusaders Football Club, and the verbal observations of Tommy Whiteside, Treasurer and Director, and Bernard Thompson, General Manager and Secretary, of Crusaders FC, the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup Committee has determined that the protest is dismissed,” they said.

“In reaching the decisions the Committee took notice of advice provided by the Technical Director of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in relation to the detail of the protest made by Crusaders Football Club.

“The advice covered Laws 5, 10 and 14 and in particular indicated that on the facts of the case as presented there was a procedural error, however there is no evidence or indication in the Crusaders submission that this error materially affected the outcome of a particular penalty kick that was outlined in the club’s submission.”

Friday’s showpiece Irish Cup final between Linfield and Larne is set to go ahead, with 1,000 spectators watching the match at Mourneview Park.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.